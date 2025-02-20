Edit ImageCrop175SaveSaveEdit Imageflowerbotanicalillustrationsketch flowersketchjapanese calligraphybranchbotanical sketchAutumn Flowers and Grasses (1762), vintage botanical illustration by Miyazaki Yuzen. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 881 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1946 x 2651 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1946 x 2651 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. 