rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Girl's head with curls (1927), vintage woman illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public domain image from the…
Save
Edit Image
vintage womanwladyslaw theodore bendaportraitvintage portraitwoman portraitwomanvintage paintingpublic domain
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631974/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Girl's head with curls (1927) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Girl's head with curls (1927) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767823/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Life quote Facebook story template
Life quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631981/life-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Face of blonde girl with earrings (1923 April), vintage woman illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public…
Face of blonde girl with earrings (1923 April), vintage woman illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230373/image-person-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flea market poster template, editable text and design
Vintage flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683030/vintage-flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Face of blonde girl with earrings (1923 April) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Face of blonde girl with earrings (1923 April) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767797/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women's day event Instagram story template
Women's day event Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510469/womens-day-event-instagram-story-templateView license
Head and shoulders of girl with hands crossed (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Head and shoulders of girl with hands crossed (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763921/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Women's day event Facebook post template
Women's day event Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510466/womens-day-event-facebook-post-templateView license
Girl in Slavic peasant costume (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Girl in Slavic peasant costume (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763901/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women's day event poster template, editable text and design
Women's day event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683089/womens-day-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Head of girl with long blonde hair (1923) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Head of girl with long blonde hair (1923) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767792/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women's day event blog banner template
Women's day event blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510438/womens-day-event-blog-banner-templateView license
Backs of two women in evening dress at gambling table (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Backs of two women in evening dress at gambling table (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767829/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Indian woman with monkey on shoulders (1922) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Indian woman with monkey on shoulders (1922) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764017/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
See, Jack, he said, his manner wild and delirious (1922), vintage illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public…
See, Jack, he said, his manner wild and delirious (1922), vintage illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230256/image-person-art-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Two men with bowed heads in midst of war carnage (1919) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Two men with bowed heads in midst of war carnage (1919) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767804/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman with candle looking down at girl in bed (between 1890 and 1948) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Woman with candle looking down at girl in bed (between 1890 and 1948) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763930/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
There was a woman standing in the door as though posed in the dark wood of a frame (ca 1918) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
There was a woman standing in the door as though posed in the dark wood of a frame (ca 1918) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907379/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Thibaut's son was a saint : when they made him a bishop, Thibaut was incoherent with joy, and Blanche wondered whether she…
Thibaut's son was a saint : when they made him a bishop, Thibaut was incoherent with joy, and Blanche wondered whether she…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Peasants in Slav costume surround old man looking at girl (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Peasants in Slav costume surround old man looking at girl (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910361/png-angel-antique-artView license
Old man and girl in Slav costume pointing pistol at man (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Old man and girl in Slav costume pointing pistol at man (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763884/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sister, I wish you the grace and peace of the Lord (1911) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Sister, I wish you the grace and peace of the Lord (1911) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767826/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
See, Jack, he said, his manner wild and delirious (1922) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
See, Jack, he said, his manner wild and delirious (1922) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764003/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Group of peasants in Slav costume, praying (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Group of peasants in Slav costume, praying (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763908/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
As she came forward, one hand on a pistol, the other on her dagger (1924) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
As she came forward, one hand on a pistol, the other on her dagger (1924) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767806/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
Horses charging over battlefield (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Horses charging over battlefield (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763983/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license