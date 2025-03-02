Edit ImageCrop133SaveSaveEdit Imageohara kosonbirdflowerpinkwatercolorcherryoharajapaneseOhara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry (1900), vintage bird illustration. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1137 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2314 x 2193 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2314 x 2193 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView licenseOhara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration. 