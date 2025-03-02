rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ohara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry (1900), vintage bird illustration. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles…
Save
Edit Image
ohara kosonbirdflowerpinkwatercolorcherryoharajapanese
Ripped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView license
Ohara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352426/image-flower-art-watercolorView license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Ohara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352423/psd-flower-art-watercolorView license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Ohara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683617/vector-animal-flower-birdView license
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
PNG Ohara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Ohara Shoson's Bird on Weeping Cherry, vintage bird illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352430/png-flower-artView license
Woodblock printing Instagram post template
Woodblock printing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829209/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-templateView license
Bird on Weeping Cherry by Ohara Shōson
Bird on Weeping Cherry by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931600/bird-weeping-cherry-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Instagram post template
Botanical products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687584/botanical-products-instagram-post-templateView license
Flying Geese by Ohara Shoson. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Flying Geese by Ohara Shoson. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404298/flying-geese-ohara-shoson-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Flower design poster template
Flower design poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView license
Nandina and Flycatchers in Snow by Ohara Shōson
Nandina and Flycatchers in Snow by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931734/nandina-and-flycatchers-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Sparrows and Plum Blossoms by Ohara Shōson
Sparrows and Plum Blossoms by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932619/sparrows-and-plum-blossoms-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Tiger background, Chinese animal illustration, editable design
Tiger background, Chinese animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177347/tiger-background-chinese-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
Pair of Pheasants in Snow by Ohara Shōson
Pair of Pheasants in Snow by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932630/pair-pheasants-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Japanese desktop wallpaper, tiger illustration, editable design
Japanese desktop wallpaper, tiger illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177364/japanese-desktop-wallpaper-tiger-illustration-editable-designView license
Egrets in Snow by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Egrets in Snow by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126266/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Pair of Goldfish by Ohara Shōson
Pair of Goldfish by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931575/pair-goldfish-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Flower design Instagram story template
Flower design Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770108/flower-design-instagram-story-templateView license
Egrets Descending in Snow by Ohara Shōson
Egrets Descending in Snow by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932089/egrets-descending-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Flower design Instagram post template
Flower design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687514/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Crow on Snow-Covered Branch at Dawn by Ohara Shōson
Crow on Snow-Covered Branch at Dawn by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932080/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Flower design Instagram post template
Flower design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004095/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Mandarin Ducks and Snow by Ohara Shoson
Mandarin Ducks and Snow by Ohara Shoson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923606/mandarin-ducks-and-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Flower design blog banner template
Flower design blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770105/flower-design-blog-banner-templateView license
Cockatoo and Pomegranate by Ohara Shōson
Cockatoo and Pomegranate by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931782/cockatoo-and-pomegranate-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Chinese tiger illustration on mountain landscape, editable design
Chinese tiger illustration on mountain landscape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177351/chinese-tiger-illustration-mountain-landscape-editable-designView license
Egrets in Snow by Ohara Shōson
Egrets in Snow by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931388/egrets-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Egrets and Reeds in Moonlight by Ohara Shōson
Egrets and Reeds in Moonlight by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931670/egrets-and-reeds-moonlight-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ohara Koson: Monkey catching reflection of the Moon, 1927.
Ohara Koson: Monkey catching reflection of the Moon, 1927.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976000/image-person-moon-artFree Image from public domain license
Tiger illustration, mountain iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Tiger illustration, mountain iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177358/tiger-illustration-mountain-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Flying Geese by Ohara Shōson
Flying Geese by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932081/flying-geese-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Wisteria and Wasp by Ohara Shōson
Wisteria and Wasp by Ohara Shōson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932485/wisteria-and-wasp-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license