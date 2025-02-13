Edit ImageCrop114SaveSaveEdit Imageangelpublic domain angelscherubpublic domain cherubvintage angelsangel paintingoil paintingweddingEirene (1888), vintage angel illustration by Ludwig Knaus. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 595 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 991 x 2000 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 991 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177140/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseEirene von Ludwig Knaushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976278/eirene-von-ludwig-knausFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506521/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseDas schwebende Königspaar Oberon und Titania, begleitet von weiteren Elfen, ca. 1883 by leopold von bodehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949761/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9444866/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922786/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632585/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseEngel, eine Tabula ansata haltend, ca. 1600 – 1602 by ventura salimbenihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949013/engel-eine-tabula-ansata-haltend-ca-1600-1602-ventura-salimbeniFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ours. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093374/image-cloud-angel-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506536/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseDead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179052/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseNun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage cherubs digital marketing illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799082/png-adult-cartoon-cherubsView licenseSeven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632587/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHagar and the Angel by Francesco Maffeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923010/hagar-and-the-angel-francesco-maffeiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799105/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseNun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080409/editable-vintage-cherub-aesthetic-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHagar and the Angel by Pieter Lastmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923952/hagar-and-the-angel-pieter-lastmanFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18814326/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Angels Carrying Torches by Giovanni Battista Francohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931640/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseThe Virgin Appearing to the Guardian Angel by Giovanni Battista Piazzettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932688/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505148/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseEirene, vintage angel illustration by Ludwig Knaus. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393873/eirene-vintage-angel-illustration-ludwig-knaus-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504935/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseThe immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo (1863), vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229749/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178569/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseAngel holding floral bouquet gracefully.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17119646/angel-holding-floral-bouquet-gracefullyView licenseAesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072791/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Vintage angelic cherub with wingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15086592/png-vintage-angelic-cherub-with-wingsView licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178730/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseModel for Altarpiece in St. Peter's by Simon Vouethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923827/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseAllegory of Painting (1765) by François Boucher. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627688/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRepose on Flight into Egypt with Many Angels (16th century) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150159/repose-flight-into-egypt-with-many-angels-16th-century-germanFree Image from public domain license