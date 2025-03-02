Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese public domainjapanese womenjapanpublic domain hashiguchi goyojapanese artvintage paintingukiyo-emakeupWoman at Toilette (1918), vintage Japanese illustration by Hashiguchi Goyo. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1628 x 2300 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1628 x 2300 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseWoman at Toilette (1918), vintage Japanese illustration by Hashiguchi Goyo, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658775/vector-person-pattern-artView licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman at Toilette (1918), vintage Japanese illustration by Hashiguchi Goyo. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347556/image-person-art-vintageView licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman at Toilette (1918), vintage Japanese illustration by Hashiguchi Goyo psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347553/psd-person-art-vintageView licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView licensePNG Woman at Toilette (1918), vintage Japanese illustration by Hashiguchi Goyo, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343703/png-person-artView licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman applying powder png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642649/png-sticker-artView licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePng Japanese woman applying powder sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239376/png-art-stickerView licenseBeauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474477/beauty-tutorials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman at Toilette by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923509/woman-toilette-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman applying powder (1918) vintage woodblock print by Hashiguchi Goyô. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642625/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePastel fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJapanese woman applying powder, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659416/japanese-woman-applying-powder-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license化粧の女 (Woman Applying Powder) (1918) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143562/woman-applying-powder-1918-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseSelf affirmation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474481/self-affirmation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702461/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-psdView licenseJapanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725177/japanese-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWoman Shaving her Nape (1897), vintage Japanese illustration by Toyohara Chikanobu and Akiyama Buemon. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230625/image-person-art-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWoman after bath - the model Tomi after bath (1920) by Hashiguchi, Goyōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649724/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932922/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseJapanese women png illustration sticker set, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702507/png-flower-sticker-vintageView licenseJapanese perfume Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825476/japanese-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licensePng woman applying powder, vintage illustration, transparent background. Famous artwork by Goyo Hashiguchi, remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243638/png-person-artView licenseJapanese perfume Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725174/japanese-perfume-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseGoyo Hashiguchi's Woman after bath (the model Tomi after bath) (1920), Japanese traditional illustration. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065306/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGoyo Hashiguchi's traditional Japanese women, vintage artworks remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597440/goyo-hashiguchis-traditional-japanese-women-vintage-artworks-remixView licenseWoman applying powder, vintage illustration, artwork by Goyo Hashiguchi isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788713/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseJapanese perfume blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725159/japanese-perfume-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseWoman Applying Powder (1918) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813845/illustration-image-pink-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707936/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese women illustration collage element set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702563/psd-texture-flower-paperView licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseJapanese woman applying powder, paper collage element, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230810/image-paper-texture-art-vintageView license