rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Lost Pleiad (1874-1875), vintage woman statue by Randolph Rogers. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
Save
Edit Image
sculpturewomanvintagemarblelostthe lost pleiadmarble sculpturepublic domain marble
Museum poster template, editable text and design
Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500380/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Lost Pleiad
The Lost Pleiad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846394/the-lost-pleiadFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Renaissance exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500361/renaissance-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Lost Pleiade by Randolph Rogers (Sculptor)
The Lost Pleiade by Randolph Rogers (Sculptor)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939128/the-lost-pleiade-randolph-rogers-sculptorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage auction event poster template, editable text & design
Vintage auction event poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713427/vintage-auction-event-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
woman in flowing robe with one hand shading face, other hand pointing off into distance, life size.. Original from the…
woman in flowing robe with one hand shading face, other hand pointing off into distance, life size.. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656780/photo-image-face-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage auction event post template, editable social media design
Vintage auction event post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598167/vintage-auction-event-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Lost Pleiad, vintage woman statue by Randolph Rogers psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Lost Pleiad, vintage woman statue by Randolph Rogers psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12353942/psd-art-vintage-collage-elementView license
Student art showcase Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Student art showcase Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925577/student-art-showcase-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
PNG The Lost Pleiad, vintage woman statue by Randolph Rogers, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG The Lost Pleiad, vintage woman statue by Randolph Rogers, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343757/png-art-vintageView license
Student housing Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Student housing Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153046/student-housing-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
The Lost Pleiad, vintage woman statue by Randolph Rogers. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Lost Pleiad, vintage woman statue by Randolph Rogers. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12353991/the-lost-pleiad-vintage-woman-statue-randolph-rogers-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sculpting class blog banner template, editable text & design
Sculpting class blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772177/sculpting-class-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Nude sculpture, The Libyan Sibyl (1860–1861) by William Wetmore Story. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Nude sculpture, The Libyan Sibyl (1860–1861) by William Wetmore Story. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2560979/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-nudeFree Image from public domain license
Student art showcase Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Student art showcase Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7926151/png-antique-art-artworkView license
The Somnambula
The Somnambula
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847693/the-somnambulaFree Image from public domain license
Sculpture workshop blog banner template, editable text
Sculpture workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963081/sculpture-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sensual nude sculpture, The White Captive (1857–1858; carved 1858–1859) by Erastus Dow Palmer Original from The MET Museum.…
Sensual nude sculpture, The White Captive (1857–1858; carved 1858–1859) by Erastus Dow Palmer Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554596/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-sexyFree Image from public domain license
Student housing Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Student housing Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153120/student-housing-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Standing nude sculpture, At the Threshold (carved 1919–20) by Edith Woodman Burroughs. Original from The MET Museum.…
Standing nude sculpture, At the Threshold (carved 1919–20) by Edith Woodman Burroughs. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2561049/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-womanFree Image from public domain license
Basic sculpture Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Basic sculpture Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7976138/basic-sculpture-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Marble sculpture of back of woman. (1850–54; carved after 1854) by Hiram Powers. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Marble sculpture of back of woman. (1850–54; carved after 1854) by Hiram Powers. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554041/free-illustration-image-vintage-art-womanFree Image from public domain license
Basic sculpture Instagram post template, editable design
Basic sculpture Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627818/basic-sculpture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Erotic Byzantine Egypt art naked woman, Fragment of a Female Figure (4th–7th century). Original from The MET Museum.…
Erotic Byzantine Egypt art naked woman, Fragment of a Female Figure (4th–7th century). Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554802/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-eroticFree Image from public domain license
Student art showcase blog banner template, editable text
Student art showcase blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067456/student-art-showcase-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Nude woman sculpture showing America (1850–54; carved after 1854) by Hiram Powers. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Nude woman sculpture showing America (1850–54; carved after 1854) by Hiram Powers. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2562560/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Student art showcase blog banner template, editable text & design
Student art showcase blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831490/student-art-showcase-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Gibson, La Vénus polychrome, vue de dos (1859) by James Anderson. Original from The J. Paul Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Gibson, La Vénus polychrome, vue de dos (1859) by James Anderson. Original from The J. Paul Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2498722/free-illustration-image-italy-venus-greek-mythologyFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Art exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244383/art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
The Three Graces bathing assisted by the Hours (ca. 1844–1861) by Alexis Louis Pierre Housselin. Original from the The New…
The Three Graces bathing assisted by the Hours (ca. 1844–1861) by Alexis Louis Pierre Housselin. Original from the The New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2552917/free-illustration-image-greek-mythology-artFree Image from public domain license
Basic sculpture Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Basic sculpture Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151861/basic-sculpture-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Fisher Girl
Fisher Girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066303/fisher-girlFree Image from public domain license
Home decor Instagram post template, editable text
Home decor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177674/home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Erotic Byzantine Egypt art naked woman, Fragment of a Female Figure (4th–7th century). Original from The MET Museum.…
Erotic Byzantine Egypt art naked woman, Fragment of a Female Figure (4th–7th century). Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554800/free-illustration-image-sculpture-nude-statueFree Image from public domain license
Sculpting class blog banner template, editable text & design
Sculpting class blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759578/sculpting-class-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Sensual female breast sculpture, Figurine (ca. 1500–1100 B.C.). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sensual female breast sculpture, Figurine (ca. 1500–1100 B.C.). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2560780/free-illustration-image-statue-art-naked-old-womenFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817787/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Erotic vintage sculpture naked woman (1859). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Erotic vintage sculpture naked woman (1859). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2586366/free-photo-image-statue-antique-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Student art showcase Instagram story template, editable social media design
Student art showcase Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067457/student-art-showcase-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Classic sculpture showing breasts, Aphrodite torso during Hellenistic Period. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Classic sculpture showing breasts, Aphrodite torso during Hellenistic Period. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554793/free-illustration-image-sculpture-statue-bustFree Image from public domain license