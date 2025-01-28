rawpixel
Meade Brothers invoice (1863), by Henry William Mathew Meade and Charles Richard Meade. Original public domain image from…
vintage receiptdocumentold paperephemeraold receiptsenvelopevintage ephemeraletter
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Meade Brothers invoice
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Letter to Henry Meade from Charles Richard Meade (1853). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…
PNG Vintage beige background, note paper postage Ephemera design
Bill of sale for a 16-year-old girl named Polly (1835), vintage letter by H. B. Boston. Original public domain image from…
PNG Vintage beige background, postage washi tape Ephemera design
Letter to Henry Meade from Charles Richard Meade
PNG Vintage beige hd wallpaper, postage washi tape Ephemera design
Old paper with design space. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ye Old Stamp
Old paper with design space psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical ephemera collage design
St. Matthew
PNG Vintage brown paper background, retro Ephemera design
Meade Brothers Studio in Williamsburgh, NY
PNG Vintage black and white background, old letter Ephemera design
Old paper png with design space, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vintage black and white hd wallpaper, old letter Ephemera design
Meade Brothers frontispiece for albums
PNG Vintage black and white mobile wallpaper, old letter Ephemera design
Post rider receipt (1687), vintage note by Edmund Andros. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…
PNG Vintage black and white background, old letter Ephemera design
A grand juvenile night : by desire and under the immediate patronage of the right honorable the Earl of Sefton ... the…
PNG Vintage black and white background, old letter Ephemera design
Receipts by John Williams, of White Hill Kiln, for chimney tunnel tiles purchased by Breandveath, of Houghton, 1848.
Vintage handwritten letter ephemera paper collage, vintage, editable design
Myotomia reformata: or an anatomical treatise on the muscles of the human body ... To which is prefix'd an introduction…
PNG Vintage black and white hd wallpaper, old letter Ephemera design
Myotomia reformata: or an anatomical treatise on the muscles of the human body ... To which is prefix'd an introduction…
Editable vintage notepaper border background
For six days only. From Monday, May 26, and five following days : The three wonders of creation. Patronized by Her most…
PNG Vintage black and white mobile wallpaper, old letter Ephemera design
Torn newspaper background vintage stamps.
Statue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
PNG Torn newspaper background vintage stamps.
Typewriter's paper mockup, editable design
Wove paper envelope addressed to John Sheaffer of Bareville, PA (1866-1869), vintage letter writted by John Stagenwalt.…
Vintage handwritten letter ephemera paper collage, vintage, editable design
PNG Vintage receipt icon design.
