Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imagewinterjapanese artutagawa kunisadaukiyo ejapan snowjapansnowjapaneseFamous Places in the Eastern Capital: The Year-end Fair at Asakusa (1854), vintage Japanese woman illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 2859 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 2859 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFamous Places in the Eastern Capital: The Year-end Fair at Asakusa by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931776/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseYatsuhashi of the Naka-Manjiya, kamuro Wakaba and Yayoi (1831), vintage Japanese woman illustration by Utagawa Kunisada.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230445/image-people-art-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseBlue Japanese woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388537/image-person-art-cartoonView licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licensePNG Blue Japanese woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388538/png-person-artView licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue Japanese woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388536/psd-person-art-cartoonView licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese woman holding umbrella, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660855/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseVintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243911/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseJapanese woman holding umbrella, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352445/image-person-art-vintageView licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman holding umbrella, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352441/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePNG Japanese woman holding umbrella, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352449/png-person-artView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMurasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142333/tokaido-gojusan-tsugi-uchi-1852-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresent-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701555/japanese-ink-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseTokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Iseya Kanekichi and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142324/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink trees illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701559/japanese-ink-trees-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseWaka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142432/waka-murasaki-genji-e-awase-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931732/image-face-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142498/shunyu-1856-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-yamaguchiyaFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseChiryū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932041/chiryu-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680191/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro VII as I no Hayata (1820), vintage Japanese man illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230643/image-person-art-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701553/oriental-japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseMurasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932656/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license