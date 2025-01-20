rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Angel of Peace (1901), vintage angel illustration by B. T. Babbitt. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Save
Edit Image
angelpublic domain angelspublic domain religionpeacereligiouswomanvintageangel of peace
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Angel of Peace, vintage angel illustration by B. T. Babbitt, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Angel of Peace, vintage angel illustration by B. T. Babbitt, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394394/png-person-artView license
Pray for peace
Pray for peace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView license
Angel of Peace, vintage angel illustration by B. T. Babbitt psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Angel of Peace, vintage angel illustration by B. T. Babbitt psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394387/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Angel of Peace, vintage angel illustration by B. T. Babbitt. Remixed by rawpixel.
Angel of Peace, vintage angel illustration by B. T. Babbitt. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394392/image-person-art-vintageView license
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724072/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Angel of Peace vintage angel illustration by B T Babbitt isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Angel of Peace vintage angel illustration by B T Babbitt isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915456/vector-angel-person-artView license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
The Hoogeland, Beekbergen (1896) by Jan Toorop. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
The Hoogeland, Beekbergen (1896) by Jan Toorop. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727075/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
The Virgin of the angels (1881) neoclassical oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau.
The Virgin of the angels (1881) neoclassical oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499489/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo (1863), vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker.…
The immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo (1863), vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229749/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Guardian angel (1914), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Guardian angel (1914), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230523/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
La Natividad (1799), vintage illustration by Jose Campeche y Jordan. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
La Natividad (1799), vintage illustration by Jose Campeche y Jordan. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229975/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sacra Conversazione, null by caspar beutler
Sacra Conversazione, null by caspar beutler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954023/sacra-conversazione-null-caspar-beutlerFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Angel of Peace (1901). Original from the Library of Congress.
The Angel of Peace (1901). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687919/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote Instagram story template
Faith quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728864/faith-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Goddess Sarasvati (1890–20), vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Goddess Sarasvati (1890–20), vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230169/image-art-vintage-lotusFree Image from public domain license
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600582/praying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reading angel sticker, religious illustration vector.
Reading angel sticker, religious illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6478734/vector-sticker-public-domain-blueView license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Reading angel clipart, religious illustration
Reading angel clipart, religious illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488852/image-public-domain-blue-womanView license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reading angel clipart, religious illustration psd.
Reading angel clipart, religious illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6487453/psd-sticker-public-domain-blueView license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child (c. 1460/1480) by German 15th Century and Netherlandish 15th Century
Madonna and Child (c. 1460/1480) by German 15th Century and Netherlandish 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983510/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain license
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Angel holding floral bouquet gracefully.
Angel holding floral bouquet gracefully.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17119646/angel-holding-floral-bouquet-gracefullyView license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Misfortune by Sebald Beham
Misfortune by Sebald Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988164/misfortune-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Guardian angel, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Guardian angel, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12356739/guardian-angel-vintage-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reading angel png sticker, religious illustration, transparent background.
Reading angel png sticker, religious illustration, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6479623/png-sticker-public-domainView license