Edit ImageCrop34SaveSaveEdit Imagenewspaperold paperold newspapervintage newspaperpaperletterpublic domain newspapervintage letterLetter carried by Constitutional Post. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1605 x 2247 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1605 x 2247 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRomantic paper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186235/romantic-paper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseLetter carried by Constitutional Posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850025/letter-carried-constitutional-postFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower collage png sticker, paper crafts, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072750/vintage-flower-collage-png-sticker-paper-crafts-editable-designView licensePostal address, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645594/postal-address-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage flower collage, paper crafts, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099942/vintage-flower-collage-paper-crafts-editable-designView licenseConfederate Cover with U. S. Postal Issue Used After Secession. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743981/image-paper-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage newspaper design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039592/editable-vintage-newspaper-design-element-setView licenseConfederate Cover with U. S. Postal Issue Used After Secession. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700345/image-background-paper-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower collage background, paper crafts, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099939/vintage-flower-collage-background-paper-crafts-editable-designView licenseAmerican Revolution letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847801/american-revolution-letterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage newspaper design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040872/editable-vintage-newspaper-design-element-setView licensePublication of William Goddard's plan in the Essex Gazettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847593/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381137/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseVintage envelope postage, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684728/vintage-envelope-postage-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage flower collage computer wallpaper, paper crafts background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099941/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-desktop-wallpapersView licenseWove paper envelope addressed to John Sheaffer of Bareville, PA (1866-1869), vintage letter writted by John Stagenwalt.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230263/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFruit newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239425/fruit-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFolded letter by US Navy Surgeon David Shelton Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066738/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRocket newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241768/rocket-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBill of sale for a 16-year-old girl named Polly (1835), vintage letter by H. B. Boston. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230653/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239411/leaf-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseMeade Brothers invoice (1863), by Henry William Mathew Meade and Charles Richard Meade. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229784/photo-image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381173/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseVintage envelope png postage, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744007/png-paper-artView licenseLeaf newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239412/leaf-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseVintage postal address illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744008/psd-paper-vintage-illustrationView licenseNewspaper workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640008/newspaper-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseLetter (15 December 1857) by Private George Tatlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963694/letter-15-december-1857-private-george-tatlerFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239393/animal-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseLetter (circa December 1859) by Private George Tatlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963752/letter-circa-december-1859-private-george-tatlerFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup & beauty, fashionista backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527855/makeup-beauty-fashionista-backgroundView license90c Abraham Lincoln G Grill single (1869), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230375/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239392/animal-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseMemorial for George Washington (1800) by Enoch G Gridley and John Coles Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10040572/memorial-for-george-washington-1800-enoch-gridley-and-john-colesFree Image from public domain licenseRocket newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241755/rocket-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePost rider receipt (1687), vintage note by Edmund Andros. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230323/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGeometric shape newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239438/geometric-shape-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Washinton Monument in Washington, D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421842/free-photo-image-carol-highsmith-architecture-americaView licenseFruit newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239426/fruit-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePhilatelic 'cover' [envelope] (24 January 1859)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963552/philatelic-cover-envelope-24-january-1859Free Image from public domain license