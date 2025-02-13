Edit ImageCrop67SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmasvintage christmaschristmas public domainpublic domain fairycherubbutterflyvintage cardpublic domain cherubA merry Christmas (1870–1900), flying cherubs vintage illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2383 x 3117 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2383 x 3117 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG Vintage cherubs dreamy moon illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799048/png-adult-angel-animal-wingView licenseA merry Christmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906600/merry-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632559/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908863/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9427328/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePerfumed with Hoyt's German Cologne, fragrant & lastinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907933/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799076/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseIn search of flowers for Taylor's Premium Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905335/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632574/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseOur famous french mousquetaire suede is every way acceptable to ladies who understand exquisitite fineness.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906652/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCherubs dreamy moon iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632573/cherubs-dreamy-moon-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseOur famous french mousquetaire suede is every way acceptable to ladies who understand exquisitite fineness.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906654/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherubs dreamy moon iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799070/cherubs-dreamy-moon-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906570/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907614/image-paper-flower-artsFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907612/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9444866/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906569/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage cherubs Valentine's Day illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798982/png-adult-baby-cartoonView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907611/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage cherubs digital marketing illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799082/png-adult-cartoon-cherubsView licenseThurbers' strictly pure flavoring extractshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908104/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799105/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906574/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332426/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage cherub & butterflies chromolithograph, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644524/vector-butterflies-cartoon-angelView licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492432/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseA merry Christmas card. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16223746/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347784/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license"A merry Christmas."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907603/merry-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492611/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseA happy Christmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907613/happy-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177140/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseSleeping Love, Godey's Lady's Bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906237/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618103/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage cherub & butterflies chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198061/psd-butterfly-face-personView licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492504/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseW. B. - Dr. Warner's Coraline Corsets.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908771/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license