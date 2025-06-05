rawpixel
Imprimerie A. Appel. “Santa Claus and two children”. Poster. Color lithograph (1880-1990), vintage Christmas illustration.…
Christmas editable greeting card template
Santa Claus and two children, vintage Christmas illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christmas & new year poster template
Santa Claus and two children, vintage Christmas illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Santa's coming, editable Instagram story template
PNG Santa Claus and two children, vintage Christmas illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Merry Christmas poster template
Imprimerie A. Appel. "Le Père Noël et deux enfants". Affiche. Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Secret santa poster template, editable text and design
Cycles Gladiator (1895) lithography. Original public domain image from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally…
Christmas sale poster template, editable text and design
Cycles Gladiator (1895) lithography. Original public domain image from The Public Institution Paris Musées.
Santa's here poster template, editable text and design
Cycles Gladiator (1895) lithography. Original public domain image from The Public Institution Paris Musées.
Christmas party poster template
Beaumont Brothers Printing. Léon Lebègue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color Lithography…
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Cycles Gladiator (1895) lithography. Original public domain image from The Public Institution Paris Musées.
Christmas, editable Instagram post template
C.B.; L.W. (monogramme) ; Imprimerie G. Massias. Cycles Gladiator, 18 Boulevard Montmartre. Affiche. Lithographie couleur…
Happy holidays poster template, editable text and design
Etude pour "Le Bain" : Deux femmes et un enfant dans une barque (1910) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The…
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Emile Berchmans. "Independent art, art editions" lithography (1890-1900). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet…
Crafty christmas poster template
Set of 12 etchings and frontispiece
Christmas funfair & Santa poster template
Français : Joséphine Baker, affiche par Jean Chassaing, lithographie en couleurs, Paris, H. Chachoin imprimeur, 1931.…
Christmas poster template
1e [-8e] Cahier d'Ornemens
Christmas sale poster template, editable text and design
Imprimerie Beaumont frères. Léon Lebègue (né en 1863). Almanach Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Affiche.…
Editable vintage Christmas reindeer design element set
Frédéric Bonnet. Imprimerie Maurice Dupuy & Cie. Elégantes sous un feuillage. Affiche. Lithographie couleur, entre 1920 et…
Dear santa poster template, editable text and design
COCORICO/ Willette.
Season's greetings poster template
Illustrated front cover from The Queenslander December 17 (1936), vintage Santa Claus illustration. Original public domain…
Photo of Christmas Santa and tree doll, editable design element set
Lemercier Ambassadeurs, Magnitta. Affiche couleur (1895) by Adolphe Willette. Original from The Public Institution Paris…
