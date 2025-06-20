rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tiger (1912), vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
Save
Edit Image
franz marctigerfranzvintage illustration public domaincreative commons tigertiger vintageexpressionismanimal art
Museum ticket mockup, editable design
Museum ticket mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716321/museum-ticket-mockup-editable-designView license
The little monkey (1912) vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…
The little monkey (1912) vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758857/image-art-vintage-forestFree Image from public domain license
Night gallery museum ticket template, editable design
Night gallery museum ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710191/night-gallery-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Franz Marc's Animals in a Landscape (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Animals in a Landscape (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984304/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art picture frame mockup, editable design
Art picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713260/art-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Franz Marc's Nude with Cat (1910). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Nude with Cat (1910). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627684/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable mid-century modern living room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable mid-century modern living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903531/photo-frame-mockup-editable-mid-century-modern-living-room-wallView license
Franz Marc's Red Deer II (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Red Deer II (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984401/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition ticket template, editable design
Interactive exhibition ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Tiger (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Tiger (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574364/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670636/vintage-japanese-tigers-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Franz Marc's Blue Horse I (1911) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Blue Horse I (1911) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984044/illustration-image-art-blue-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fantasy animal collage remix editable design
Vintage fantasy animal collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671918/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dog Lying in the Snow (1911) expressionism, vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from…
Dog Lying in the Snow (1911) expressionism, vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229970/image-dog-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese tiger ukiyo-e art editable design, community remix
Japanese tiger ukiyo-e art editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760581/japanese-tiger-ukiyo-e-art-editable-design-community-remixView license
Dog Lying in the Snow (1911) expressionism by Franz Marc.
Dog Lying in the Snow (1911) expressionism by Franz Marc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499435/image-dog-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183559/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView license
Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.…
Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571128/illustration-image-watercolor-tree-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable design
Vintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632753/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
The Birth of Horses (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
The Birth of Horses (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571557/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese roaring tiger background, vintage animal illustration, editable design
Japanese roaring tiger background, vintage animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031221/japanese-roaring-tiger-background-vintage-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
The Little Mountain Goats (1913–1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
The Little Mountain Goats (1913–1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574454/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183405/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView license
Bison in winter (red bison) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
Bison in winter (red bison) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574091/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Tiger year poster template, editable text and design
Tiger year poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737801/tiger-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Genesis II (Schopfungsgeschichte II) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of…
Genesis II (Schopfungsgeschichte II) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570690/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Save wildlife Instagram post template, editable text
Save wildlife Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520919/save-wildlife-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caliban - figurine for "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare (1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from…
Caliban - figurine for "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare (1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574862/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Tiger team Instagram post template, editable text
Tiger team Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163171/tiger-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tiger
Tiger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666459/tigerFree Image from public domain license
Save the tigers Instagram post template
Save the tigers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118075/save-the-tigers-instagram-post-templateView license
Tiger's Head painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849–1921). Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…
Tiger's Head painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849–1921). Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236281/free-illustration-image-tiger-vintage-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage desktop wallpaper, tiger illustration, editable design
Vintage desktop wallpaper, tiger illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177615/vintage-desktop-wallpaper-tiger-illustration-editable-designView license
Two cats, blue and yellow (1912) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
Two cats, blue and yellow (1912) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570933/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese roaring tiger background, vintage animal illustration, editable design
Japanese roaring tiger background, vintage animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042530/japanese-roaring-tiger-background-vintage-animal-illustration-editable-designView license
Horse (1880–1916) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Horse (1880–1916) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571187/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Simple life book cover template, editable design
Simple life book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Lizards (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Lizards (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571293/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Sexual health poster template and design
Sexual health poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView license
Lion Hunt (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…
Lion Hunt (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570746/illustration-image-abstract-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license