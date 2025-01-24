Edit ImageCrop127SaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolordesertlandscapepublic domainwatercolor landscapelandscape public domainnature illustrationdesert landscapeItalian landscape with boulders (1845), vintage nature illustration by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3579 x 2677 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3579 x 2677 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor desert Twitter post template, landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419972/imageView licenseItalian landscape with boulders by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921410/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor desert poster template, landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426224/imageView licenseAlpine landscape by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924225/alpine-landscape-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor desert flyer template, landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426134/imageView licenseThe cliff at Refsnæs by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924534/the-cliff-refsnaes-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseDessert border landscape design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238139/dessert-border-landscape-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseLandscape at Ambleside by Thomas Sunderlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9495973/landscape-amblesideFree Image from public domain licenseWild west Twitter post template, Mexican desert illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426725/imageView licenseSnow landscape with stream.Purlund and Valløhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794870/snow-landscape-with-streampurlund-and-valloFree Image from public domain licenseWild west desert poster template, Mexican landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426714/imageView licenseThe scrub toad by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924208/the-scrub-toad-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseWild west desert flyer template, Mexican landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426496/imageView licenseStudieblad, Grøntved.f.n.hilly landscape with trees, f.o.r.groups of cattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794633/studieblad-grontvedfnhilly-landscape-with-trees-forgroups-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cloud sunset field, painting illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746545/editable-cloud-sunset-field-painting-illustration-backgroundView licenseThe pigeons by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923402/the-pigeons-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cloud sunset field, painting illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746585/editable-cloud-sunset-field-painting-illustrationView licenseSnow landscape with house between trees by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924536/photo-image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseDessert border landscape design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238247/dessert-border-landscape-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe stormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794714/the-stormFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cloud sunset field iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746711/editable-cloud-sunset-field-iphone-wallpaperView licenseThe pigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794970/the-pigsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic mountain view background, nature illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887494/aesthetic-mountain-view-background-nature-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe peddler and his doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794963/the-peddler-and-his-dogFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor desert Instagram story template, landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426007/imageView licenseThe chickens and the ducks.Th.study of a duck enjoying the rainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794909/the-chickens-and-the-ducksthstudy-duck-enjoying-the-rainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor desert Instagram post template, landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7420094/imageView licenseThe monkey cat.T.h.studies of monkey wood etc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794807/the-monkey-catthstudies-monkey-wood-etcFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian desert background, mountains borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419601/egyptian-desert-background-mountains-borderView licenseThe sculptor J.A.Jerichau in his studio in Rome by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924316/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546757/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseThe two horses;and study of horseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795000/the-two-horsesand-study-horsesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546698/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseGood nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794846/good-nightFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cloud sunset field desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746696/editable-cloud-sunset-field-desktop-wallpaperView licenseThe Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794763/the-foxFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic mountain view background, nature illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893042/aesthetic-mountain-view-background-nature-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe two friends by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924435/the-two-friends-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic mountain view background, nature illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891230/aesthetic-mountain-view-background-nature-illustration-editable-designView licensePartially dried riverbed with bridge, at top two pen studies of a girl seen from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923508/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license