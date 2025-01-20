Edit ImageCrop53SaveSaveEdit Imagejesuspublic domain jesusangelchristmaspublic domain religionpublic domain angelschristmas public domainvintage posterChrist in majesty with black and white putti (1882), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6494 x 8559 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6494 x 8559 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJesus with crown of thorns (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229997/image-person-art-crownFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseChrist in majesty, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388122/christ-majesty-vintage-religious-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWe love Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView licenseThe immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo (1863), vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229749/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseChrist in majesty vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915538/vector-jesus-christ-person-artView licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licensePNG Christ in majesty, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388144/png-person-artView licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLa Natividad (1799), vintage illustration by Jose Campeche y Jordan. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229975/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseS.S. Heart of Mary (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230210/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992596/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEcce homo (1857),vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg. Original public domain image from The Finnish National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230682/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView licenseChrist in majesty, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388133/christ-majesty-vintage-religious-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseJesus fantasy remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670053/jesus-fantasy-remixView licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEcce homo, vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347087/image-person-art-vintageView licenseWelcome to church poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEcce homo, vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347078/psd-person-art-vintageView licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459868/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-templateView licenseJesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347103/psd-person-art-crownView licensePalm Sunday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460104/palm-sunday-poster-templateView licenseJesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347093/image-person-art-crownView licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseDead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Ecce homo, vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347084/png-person-artView licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePNG Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347107/png-person-artView licenseAscension day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491456/ascension-day-poster-templateView licenseJesus with crown of thorns vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915202/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593963/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDivine presence amidst heavenly cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18153495/divine-presence-amidst-heavenly-cloudsView licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714585/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSeven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license