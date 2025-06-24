rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dog Lying in the Snow (1911) expressionism, vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from…
Save
Edit Image
dogwinterfranz marcsnowvintage illustration public domainwinter paintingmodernpublic domain dog
Victorian woman, vintage fashion Henry Somm’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage fashion Henry Somm’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596520/png-aesthetic-apparel-artworkView license
Dog Lying in the Snow (1911) expressionism by Franz Marc.
Dog Lying in the Snow (1911) expressionism by Franz Marc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499435/image-dog-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Museum ticket mockup, editable design
Museum ticket mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716321/museum-ticket-mockup-editable-designView license
Franz Marc's Animals in a Landscape (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Animals in a Landscape (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984304/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Night gallery museum ticket template, editable design
Night gallery museum ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710191/night-gallery-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Franz Marc's Nude with Cat (1910). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Nude with Cat (1910). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627684/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Franz Marc's Red Deer II (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Red Deer II (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984401/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter fashion Instagram story template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.
Winter fashion Instagram story template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617072/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView license
Franz Marc's Blue Horse I (1911) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Blue Horse I (1911) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984044/illustration-image-art-blue-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter fashion Instagram post template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.
Winter fashion Instagram post template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7594503/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView license
Bison in winter (red bison) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
Bison in winter (red bison) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574091/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The little monkey (1912) vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…
The little monkey (1912) vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758857/image-art-vintage-forestFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale blog banner template
Winter sale blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453169/winter-sale-blog-banner-templateView license
Tiger (1912), vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
Tiger (1912), vintage animal illustration by Franz Marc. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229886/image-tiger-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter magic blog banner template
Winter magic blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453188/winter-magic-blog-banner-templateView license
Dog Lying in the Snow, ca. 1911 by franz marc
Dog Lying in the Snow, ca. 1911 by franz marc
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935892/dog-lying-the-snow-ca-1911-franz-marcFree Image from public domain license
Art picture frame mockup, editable design
Art picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713260/art-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Birth of the Wolves (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…
Birth of the Wolves (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570579/illustration-image-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter fashion YouTube thumbnail template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.
Winter fashion YouTube thumbnail template, Henry Somm’s and Van Gogh’s famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617151/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView license
The Birth of Horses (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
The Birth of Horses (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571557/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Icy wonderland world Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259563/icy-wonderland-world-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Franz Marc's Nude with Cat, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Nude with Cat, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683765/franz-marcs-nude-with-cat-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snow & winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Snow & winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259921/snow-winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Little Mountain Goats (1913–1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
The Little Mountain Goats (1913–1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574454/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Snow & winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Snow & winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259919/snow-winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Edvard Munch's Field in Snow (1907) famous painting. Original public domain image from the Thiel Gallery. Digitally enhanced…
Edvard Munch's Field in Snow (1907) famous painting. Original public domain image from the Thiel Gallery. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758966/image-art-vintage-edvard-munchFree Image from public domain license
Snow & winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Snow & winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259918/snow-winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Two cats, blue and yellow (1912) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
Two cats, blue and yellow (1912) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570933/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world blog banner template, editable text & design
Icy wonderland world blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259562/icy-wonderland-world-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Franz Marc's png Nude with Cat on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
Franz Marc's png Nude with Cat on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638182/png-watercolor-artView license
Icy wonderland world Instagram story template, editable social media design
Icy wonderland world Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259567/icy-wonderland-world-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Caliban - figurine for "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare (1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from…
Caliban - figurine for "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare (1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574862/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259558/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
August Macke's The ghost in the house stalls: Still life with a cat (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
August Macke's The ghost in the house stalls: Still life with a cat (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984460/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259560/winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.…
Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571128/illustration-image-watercolor-tree-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Winter sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259557/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Franz Marc's Nude with Cat. Remastered by rawpixel
Franz Marc's Nude with Cat. Remastered by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638184/image-watercolor-art-vintageView license