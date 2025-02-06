Edit ImageCrop65SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmaschristmas public domainjesus birthnativityvintage christmascatholicpublic domain religionjesus christmasLa Natividad (1799), vintage illustration by Jose Campeche y Jordan. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 986 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2957 x 3600 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2957 x 3600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseLa Natividad, Jose Campeche y Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846469/natividadFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257915/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe children's book of Christmas (ca. 1911) by J.C. Dier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232846/birth-jesus-christ-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257918/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Nativity with Saints by Ridolfo Ghirlandaio (1483–1561). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232881/the-nativity-with-saints-ghirlandaioFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257911/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe children's book of Christmas (ca. 1911) by J.C. Dier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232855/birth-jesus-christ-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14810879/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView licenseThe birth of Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary presents him to God and the angels. Engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013843/image-angels-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDie Geburt Jesu Christi, nach dem Fresko von Giotto di Bondone an der Decke des Gewölbes in der unteren Kirche von San…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983767/image-jesus-christmas-angelsFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Nativity (1863) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827911/illustration-image-christmas-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829188/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Nativity by Zanobi Strozzi (1412–1468). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232901/the-nativity-zanobi-strozziFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221246/jesus-saves-instagram-post-templateView licenseMerry Christmas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801021/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView licenseBible psalm Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563440/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14804571/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseBible psalm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563433/bible-psalm-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Nativity (1600-1625 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151329/the-nativity-1600-1625-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563439/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView licenseBlessed virgin mary by Johann Dittmann. Original public domain image from Web umenia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16211112/image-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6066449/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459080/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristmas nativity illustration christmas art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16201820/christmas-nativity-illustration-christmas-artView licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835960/holy-mass-poster-templateView licensePNG Christmas nativity illustration christmas art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241078/png-christmas-nativity-illustration-christmas-artView licenseChristmas Church Concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459093/christmas-church-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe angel announces to the Virgin that she will give birth to Christ. Watercolour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952723/image-clouds-angel-handFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436189/jesus-saves-blog-banner-templateView licenseS.S. Heart of Mary (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230210/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseChrist in majesty with black and white putti (1882), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229934/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5960845/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license