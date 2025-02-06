rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
La Natividad (1799), vintage illustration by Jose Campeche y Jordan. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
Save
Edit Image
christmaschristmas public domainjesus birthnativityvintage christmascatholicpublic domain religionjesus christmas
Jesus saves poster template
Jesus saves poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView license
La Natividad, Jose Campeche y Jordan
La Natividad, Jose Campeche y Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846469/natividadFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257915/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The children's book of Christmas (ca. 1911) by J.C. Dier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The children's book of Christmas (ca. 1911) by J.C. Dier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232846/birth-jesus-christ-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257918/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Nativity with Saints by Ridolfo Ghirlandaio (1483–1561). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Nativity with Saints by Ridolfo Ghirlandaio (1483–1561). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232881/the-nativity-with-saints-ghirlandaioFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257911/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
The children's book of Christmas (ca. 1911) by J.C. Dier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The children's book of Christmas (ca. 1911) by J.C. Dier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232855/birth-jesus-christ-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm poster template
Bible psalm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14810879/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
The birth of Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary presents him to God and the angels. Engraving.
The birth of Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary presents him to God and the angels. Engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013843/image-angels-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Die Geburt Jesu Christi, nach dem Fresko von Giotto di Bondone an der Decke des Gewölbes in der unteren Kirche von San…
Die Geburt Jesu Christi, nach dem Fresko von Giotto di Bondone an der Decke des Gewölbes in der unteren Kirche von San…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983767/image-jesus-christmas-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Nativity (1863) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally…
The Nativity (1863) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827911/illustration-image-christmas-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829188/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
The Nativity by Zanobi Strozzi (1412–1468). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Nativity by Zanobi Strozzi (1412–1468). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232901/the-nativity-zanobi-strozziFree Image from public domain license
Jesus saves Instagram post template
Jesus saves Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221246/jesus-saves-instagram-post-templateView license
Merry Christmas blog banner template
Merry Christmas blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801021/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView license
Bible psalm Facebook story template
Bible psalm Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563440/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14804571/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Bible psalm Instagram post template
Bible psalm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563433/bible-psalm-instagram-post-templateView license
The Nativity (1600-1625 (Renaissance)) by Italian
The Nativity (1600-1625 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151329/the-nativity-1600-1625-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm blog banner template
Bible psalm blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563439/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView license
Blessed virgin mary by Johann Dittmann. Original public domain image from Web umenia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Blessed virgin mary by Johann Dittmann. Original public domain image from Web umenia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16211112/image-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Light and Truth poster template
Light and Truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6066449/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459080/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christmas nativity illustration christmas art.
Christmas nativity illustration christmas art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16201820/christmas-nativity-illustration-christmas-artView license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835960/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
PNG Christmas nativity illustration christmas art.
PNG Christmas nativity illustration christmas art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241078/png-christmas-nativity-illustration-christmas-artView license
Christmas Church Concert Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Church Concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459093/christmas-church-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The angel announces to the Virgin that she will give birth to Christ. Watercolour.
The angel announces to the Virgin that she will give birth to Christ. Watercolour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952723/image-clouds-angel-handFree Image from public domain license
Jesus saves blog banner template
Jesus saves blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436189/jesus-saves-blog-banner-templateView license
S.S. Heart of Mary (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
S.S. Heart of Mary (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230210/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Christ in majesty with black and white putti (1882), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the…
Christ in majesty with black and white putti (1882), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229934/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth poster template
Light & truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5960845/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license