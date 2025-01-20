Edit ImageCrop28SaveSaveEdit Imagejesuschristmascatholicpublic domain religionjesus paintingthorn crownthornsvintage posterJesus with crown of thorns (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 986 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7163 x 8718 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7163 x 8718 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJesus is risen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347103/psd-person-art-crownView licenseBible study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730834/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347093/image-person-art-crownView licenseAscension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950859/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347107/png-person-artView licenseBible study poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021396/bible-study-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus with crown of thorns vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915202/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760295/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus Christ with crown of thorns (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame (1653–67), vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230504/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLent season poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528926/lent-season-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist in majesty with black and white putti (1882), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229934/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460092/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395579/image-person-art-crownView licenseGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460010/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni psd. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395569/psd-person-art-crownView licenseJesus is risen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495738/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni isolated on white…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917325/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView licenseJesus is risen Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482149/jesus-risen-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensePNG Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni, transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395573/png-person-artView licenseJesus is risen Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482151/jesus-risen-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseJesus Christ crown of thorns vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916572/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView licenseGod is love poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760288/god-love-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus Christ crown of thorns vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916394/vector-jesus-crown-personView licensePalm Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943556/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus Christ crown of thorns vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916706/vector-jesus-crown-personView licenseSunday worship Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760294/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJesus Christ png crown of thorns, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254763/png-person-artView licenseBible study blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021399/bible-study-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJesus Christ png crown of thorns, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254761/png-person-artView licenseBible study Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021392/bible-study-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJesus Christ png crown of thorns on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701981/png-art-stickerView licenseHoly ascension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730692/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesus Christ png crown of thorns on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683254/png-art-stickerView licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950854/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEcce homo (1857),vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg. Original public domain image from The Finnish National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230682/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950856/ascension-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Head of Christ (1520) by Sebald Behamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990851/the-head-christ-1520-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain license