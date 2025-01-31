rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Project for an Oval Frame (1800), gold vintage mirror illustration by Luigi Righetti. Original public domain image from The…
Save
Edit Image
framevintage framepicture framegoldgold framemirroroval framevintage paper
Gothic picture frame
Gothic picture frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997484/gothic-picture-frameView license
Gold mirror frame, vintage illustration by Luigi Righetti, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold mirror frame, vintage illustration by Luigi Righetti, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644960/vector-aesthetic-golden-frameView license
Vintage picture frame element set, editable design
Vintage picture frame element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001860/vintage-picture-frame-element-set-editable-designView license
Gold mirror frame, vintage illustration by Luigi Righetti psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold mirror frame, vintage illustration by Luigi Righetti psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345222/psd-aesthetic-frame-artView license
Vintage picture frame element set, editable design
Vintage picture frame element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002068/vintage-picture-frame-element-set-editable-designView license
PNG Gold mirror frame, vintage illustration by Luigi Righetti, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Gold mirror frame, vintage illustration by Luigi Righetti, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343716/png-aesthetic-frameView license
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994350/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView license
Project for an Oval Frame, Luigi Righetti
Project for an Oval Frame, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844965/project-for-oval-frame-luigi-righettiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994454/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView license
Design for a Chalice, Luigi Righetti
Design for a Chalice, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848309/design-for-chalice-luigi-righettiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000951/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Design for a Bowl by Luigi Righetti
Design for a Bowl by Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064901/design-for-bowlFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000947/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Altar of Colored Marbles,, Luigi Righetti
Altar of Colored Marbles,, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848604/altar-colored-marbles-luigi-righettiFree Image from public domain license
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
A Candlestick with Four Branches, Luigi Righetti
A Candlestick with Four Branches, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848471/candlestick-with-four-branches-luigi-righettiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000950/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Design for a Bowl by Luigi Righetti
Design for a Bowl by Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064905/design-for-bowlFree Image from public domain license
Good morning quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
Good morning quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18582652/good-morning-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Design for a Candlestick by Luigi Righetti
Design for a Candlestick by Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064742/design-for-candlestickFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000949/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Design for a Candlestick with a Clock, Luigi Righetti
Design for a Candlestick with a Clock, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848594/image-flowers-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994472/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView license
Design for a Candlestick by Luigi Righetti
Design for a Candlestick by Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064746/design-for-candlestickFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, editable design
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637893/gold-ornamental-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Design for a Candlestick, Luigi Righetti
Design for a Candlestick, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848026/design-for-candlestick-luigi-righettiFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup, editable design
Gold ornamental frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625562/gold-ornamental-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Design for an Altar Tablet, Luigi Righetti
Design for an Altar Tablet, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846111/design-for-altar-tablet-luigi-righettiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000953/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Altar Tablet with the Arms of Pope Pius VII, Luigi Righetti
Altar Tablet with the Arms of Pope Pius VII, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846245/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView license
Project for an Ewer and Basin, Luigi Righetti
Project for an Ewer and Basin, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848390/project-for-ewer-and-basin-luigi-righettiFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView license
Design for a Candelabrum by Luigi Righetti
Design for a Candelabrum by Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064902/design-for-candelabrumFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000948/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Design for a Candlestick by Luigi Righetti
Design for a Candlestick by Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064724/design-for-candlestickFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000952/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Altar Lamp by Luigi Righetti
Altar Lamp by Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064743/altar-lampFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic mirror sky beige background
Aesthetic mirror sky beige background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8526066/aesthetic-mirror-sky-beige-backgroundView license
Project for an Ewer and Basin, Luigi Righetti
Project for an Ewer and Basin, Luigi Righetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848481/project-for-ewer-and-basin-luigi-righettiFree Image from public domain license