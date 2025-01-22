Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagedragonchinese dragonround rugchinese patternchinese public domainchinese artjapanese dragonpatternMedallion with Five-Clawed Dragon (long) (17th century), vintage Chinese illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2291 x 2291 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2291 x 2291 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724200/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedallion with Five-Clawed Dragon (long)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087475/medallion-with-five-clawed-dragon-longFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906198/new-year-greeting-poster-templateView licenseCurtain Hangings, pair of faded lacquer-red k'ossu. Design of two five-clawed dragons in gold in a field of large, loose…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462627/image-dragons-cloud-peacockFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseAltar Frontal with Design of Four-Clawed Dragon amidst Clouds and Waves (early 17th century) textile in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635430/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906202/new-year-greeting-instagram-story-templateView licenseAltar Frontal of gold kesi with large seated, four-clawed dragon in green, partially woven with peacock feathers. In the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436246/image-dragon-cloud-peacockFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseDragon medallion. (1368–1644). Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851696/image-art-illustrations-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725579/new-year-greeting-instagram-post-templateView licensePanel of imperial yellow k'ossu with five five-clawed dragons in gold; one seated in a central medallion formed of loose…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637662/image-clouds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906213/new-year-greeting-blog-banner-templateView licensePanel with five phoenixes in a gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183887/panel-with-five-phoenixes-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906262/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseImperial Court Robehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8213996/imperial-court-robeFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723012/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseChinese embroidered dragon panel, vintage embroidery Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661032/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722788/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseChinese empress's twelve-symbol robe (18th-19th century) vintage embroidery. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622922/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960785/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDragon medallion illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645682/dragon-medallion-illustration-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814155/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedallion with two peacockshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087813/medallion-with-two-peacocksFree Image from public domain licenseLucky coupon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960777/lucky-coupon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensecurtain hanging of imperial yellow brocaded satin. design of seven gold-cloud medallions, each with a five-clawed dragon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654922/photo-image-clouds-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseLucky coupon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786843/lucky-coupon-poster-templateView licenseThrone cover of imperial yellow brocaded silk. Diaper ground six-petalled medallions and elongated hexagons in gold and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655131/photo-image-cloud-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814159/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-story-templateView licensePanel with five phoenixes in a gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240919/panel-with-five-phoenixes-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906264/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseBuddhist priest robe of fine quality kesi woven in squares and strips of different color to represent the rags of Buddha in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653631/photo-image-cloud-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910533/chinese-new-year-wish-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoor valance and side panels with dragonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331066/door-valance-and-side-panels-with-dragonsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910536/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView licenseHanging of deep yellow satin brocade with large interlocking medallions in ground. Five five-clawed dragons in gold, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7474405/image-dragons-border-goldFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910537/chinese-new-year-wish-blog-banner-templateView licenseThrone back cover of imperial yellow k'ossu. In the center of the field a large longevity charater of dark blue, flanked by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656228/photo-image-clouds-light-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906268/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseMedallion roof tile with five clawed dragon in pursuit of jewel (1403-1424) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154944/photo-image-dragon-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain license