Edit ImageCrop39SaveSaveEdit Imageindian goddessindianindian artwork public domain artindian arthinduismvintagepublic domain religionhinduGoddess Bhuvaneshvari (1880–85), vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2370 x 3090 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2370 x 3090 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGoddess Saraswati poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView licenseShri Shankara Shiva (1890–20), vintage Hindu God illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230269/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati Puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseGoddess Bhuvaneshvari, West Bengal, Calcuttahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086616/goddess-bhuvaneshvari-west-bengal-calcuttaFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseGoddess Saraswati Puja book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14751822/goddess-saraswati-puja-book-cover-templateView licenseLakshmi puja blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView licenseIndian culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778524/indian-culture-poster-templateView licenseLakshi Puja Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView licenseGoddess Sarasvati (1890–20), vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230169/image-art-vintage-lotusFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGoddess Saraswati poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14839927/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHappy Navratri poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780017/happy-navratri-poster-templateView licenseHindu deities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe avatar Narasimha (1870), vintage Hindu deity illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229936/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688043/hindu-deities-instagram-poster-templateView licenseLakshmi (1894), vintage Hindu Goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230823/image-art-vintage-lotusFree Image from public domain licenseDurga puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818054/durga-puja-poster-templateView licenseThe avatar Narasimha vintage Hindu deity illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915612/vector-hindu-god-art-avatarView licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseGoddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393849/goddess-sarasvati-vintage-hindu-goddess-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShri Durga goddess poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700425/shri-durga-goddess-poster-templateView licenseLakshi Puja Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780222/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView licenseHindu deities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGoddess Umahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9699145/goddess-umaFree Image from public domain licenseBeige mandala frame background, Diwali festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794300/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView licenseKurukulla Dancing in Her Mountain Grotto: Folio from a Manuscript of the Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613908/image-india-art-indian-deity-amitabhaFree Image from public domain licenseBeige mosque frame background, Diwali festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791045/beige-mosque-frame-background-diwali-festivalView licenseGreen Tara Dispensing Boons to Ecstatic Devotees: Folio from a Manuscript of the Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita (Perfection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613893/image-green-tara-india-art-paint-dripsFree Image from public domain licenseBeige mosque frame background, Diwali festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12797349/beige-mosque-frame-background-diwali-festivalView licenseGoddess Sarasvati vintage Hindu goddess illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915439/vector-angel-bird-artView licenseBeige mosque frame background, Diwali festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790851/beige-mosque-frame-background-diwali-festivalView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6059086/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseBeige mandala frame background, Diwali festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796449/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView licenseThe Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara in the Form of Shadakshari Lokeshvara: Folio from a manuscript of the Ashtasahasrika…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612380/image-hands-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591694/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGoddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393866/goddess-sarasvati-vintage-hindu-goddess-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeige mandala frame background, Diwali festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796742/beige-mandala-frame-background-diwali-festivalView licenseThe avatar Narasimha, vintage Hindu deity illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398537/the-avatar-narasimha-vintage-hindu-deity-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license