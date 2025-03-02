Edit ImageCrop68SaveSaveEdit Imageflower paintingvintage artstill lifepaintingflowersvintage paintingflower vasepublic domain floralLilacs (1891), vintage flower vase illustration by Elizabeth Nourse. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5125 x 6515 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5125 x 6515 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLilacs, Elizabeth Noursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845152/lilacsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseStill Life with Fruit, Oysters, and Wine, Everhart Kuhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847095/still-life-with-fruit-oysters-and-wineFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled, Everhart Kuhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846950/untitledFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe First Step, Pravaggihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846960/the-first-stepFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseResting Musketeer by G. Camfrihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066320/resting-musketeerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlock of Geese, Elizabeth Noursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847619/flock-geeseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseWoman with Vase, Edmond Francois Amanjeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849342/woman-with-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImpressionist portrait of womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066162/untitledFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage building png painting by Frank Edwin Scott, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812610/png-border-artView licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddha Reclining with Base, unidentified (Burmese)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066558/buddha-reclining-with-baseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseThe Tanagra Figure by Alice Pike Barney, born Cincinnati, OH 1857-died Los Angeles, CA 1931https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066430/the-tanagra-figureFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage building painting psd by Frank Edwin Scott. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812613/psd-border-art-vintageView licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage building painting by Frank Edwin Scott. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812614/image-border-art-vintageView licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063645/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn Sunlight by Alice Pike Barney, born Cincinnati, OH 1857-died Los Angeles, CA 1931https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066245/sunlightFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Crystal Globe by Alice Pike Barneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850047/the-crystal-globe-alice-pike-barneyFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825783/png-1885-1938-art-artworkView licenseNatalie with Violin by Alice Pike Barney, born Cincinnati, OH 1857-died Los Angeles, CA 1931https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066321/natalie-with-violinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080566/png-1900s-android-wallpaper-anemonesView licenseAlice Barney in White Satin by Hubert Voshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066412/alice-barney-white-satinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072893/png-1900s-android-wallpaper-anemonesView licenseAlice Barney in Whites and Browns by Pierre Troubetzkoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066654/alice-barney-whites-and-brownsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's Vase with Twelve Sunflowers, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909835/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseWoman with Red Hood by Alice Pike Barneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847096/woman-with-red-hood-alice-pike-barneyFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMartha by Alice Pike Barneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849330/martha-alice-pike-barneyFree Image from public domain license