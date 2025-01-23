Edit ImageCrop311SaveSaveEdit Imagevintageflowerfairypublic domainpublic domain fairywomanbotanicalvintage flowersFlower fairy (1861–1897), vintage illustration by Laura Coombs Hills. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2640 x 3864 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2640 x 3864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage botanical illustration editable background, nude woman collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7549869/imageView licenseFlower fairyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905195/flower-fairyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702273/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower fairyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905201/flower-fairyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical illustration editable background, nude woman collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603942/imageView licenseWomen enframed in flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907000/women-enframed-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684984/png-adult-angel-artView licenseFlower fairyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905227/flower-fairyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen enframed in flowers. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425561/women-enframed-flowers-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533402/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring and summer, 1892. L. P. Hollander & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908365/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral angel png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704955/floral-angel-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908418/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715818/the-annunciations-angel-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906922/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715833/the-annunciations-angel-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFairy taleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907902/fairy-talesFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love background, line art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547710/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908421/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licensePortraits of two womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907975/portraits-two-womenFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715781/the-annunciations-angel-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProfile of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906500/profile-womanFree Image from public domain licenseQueen ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063273/queen-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908419/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704381/floral-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908427/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral angel ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062754/vintage-floral-angel-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908417/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFeast of Adam and Eve png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704349/png-adam-and-eve-aesthetic-artView licensePortrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908420/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281440/wedding-invite-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseWoman with lilyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905274/woman-with-lilyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird png, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580710/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseYoung woman with yellow chrysanthemumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906897/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777980/art-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo women enframed with flowers on one sheethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904208/two-women-enframed-with-flowers-one-sheetFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710356/butterfly-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProfile of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906503/profile-womanFree Image from public domain license