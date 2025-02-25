Edit ImageCrop35SaveSaveEdit Imageroomdeskvintage roominteriorpublic domain cottagesitting roominterior paintingframeEmpress Alexandra Feodorovna's Sitting Room, Cottage Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia, (1835), vintage interior illustration by Eduard Petrovich Hau Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1052 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1943 x 1704 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1943 x 1704 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseEmpress Alexandra Feodorovna's Sitting Room, Cottage Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia, Eduard Petrovich Hauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845101/image-frame-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrass picture frame mockup, editable vintage home interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889722/brass-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-home-interior-designView licenseJugate busts of Czarevitch Paul and Maria Feodorovna of Russiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102148/jugate-busts-czarevitch-paul-and-maria-feodorovna-russiaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage TV screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131516/vintage-screen-mockup-editable-designView licenseFramed Miniature of Tsarina Alexandra Feodorovna by House of Fabergéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688680/framed-miniature-tsarina-alexandra-feodorovna-house-fabergeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864288/editable-picture-frame-mockupView licensePavlov's office in the Physiology department, Imperial Institute of Experimental Medicine, St Petersburg. Photograph, 1904.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002368/photo-image-medicine-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal dining room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670353/minimal-dining-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseI.P. Pavlov at his desk in the Imperial Military Medical Academy, St Petersburg. Photograph, 1904.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992823/photo-image-person-man-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705857/png-aesthetic-art-bedView licenseI.P. Pavlov at his desk in the Imperial Military Medical Academy, St Petersburg. Photograph, 1904.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975172/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseLapis Lazuli Easter Egg by Peter Carl Fabergé and House of Fabergéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688587/lapis-lazuli-easter-egg-peter-carl-faberge-and-house-fabergeFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable study room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893489/photo-frame-mockup-editable-study-room-wallView licenseDavid Roentgen and Company in Saint Petersburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118844/david-roentgen-and-company-saint-petersburgFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable study room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893414/photo-frame-mockup-editable-study-room-wallView licenseChessmen (72) with box-boardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8021440/chessmen-72-with-box-boardFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534388/picture-frame-editable-mockupView licensePalais de Tsarskoe-Selo, Yantarnaia Zala by Pierre Ambrose Richebourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248667/palais-tsarskoe-selo-yantarnaia-zala-pierre-ambrose-richebourgFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseCup with cover and saucerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139193/cup-with-cover-and-saucerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room background, minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527971/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView licensePalais de Tsarskoe-Selo, Arabeskovaia Zala by Pierre Ambrose Richebourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14314299/palais-tsarskoe-selo-arabeskovaia-zala-pierre-ambrose-richebourgFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12793086/photo-frame-editable-mockupView licensePalais de Tsarskoe-Selo, Yantarnaia Zala by Pierre Ambrose Richebourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315751/palais-tsarskoe-selo-yantarnaia-zala-pierre-ambrose-richebourgFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room background, minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528284/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView licensePalais de Tsarskoe-Selo, Arabeskovaia Zala by Pierre Ambrose Richebourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249837/palais-tsarskoe-selo-arabeskovaia-zala-pierre-ambrose-richebourgFree Image from public domain licenseStaycations Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663016/staycations-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWriting Table (bureau plat) by Martin Carlin, Jean Baptiste Emmanuel Vandé and Sèvres Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264976/photo-image-wood-art-goldFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable Industrial home office interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946182/picture-frame-mockup-editable-industrial-home-office-interior-designView licenseMechanical caskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8095966/mechanical-casketFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable Industrial home office interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934784/picture-frame-mockup-editable-industrial-home-office-interior-designView licenseFive dogs undergoing experiments on gastric secretion in the Physiology Department, Imperial Institute of Experimental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14007380/photo-image-dog-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseModern bedroom editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682245/modern-bedroom-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseOur Lady of Vladimir Church in St. Petersburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054600/our-lady-vladimir-church-st-petersburgFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial home office interior mockup, editable picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946691/industrial-home-office-interior-mockup-editable-picture-frameView licensePalais de Tsarskoe-Selo, Antikamera Pervaia by Pierre Ambrose Richebourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14314195/palais-tsarskoe-selo-antikamera-pervaia-pierre-ambrose-richebourgFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic study room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818954/aesthetic-study-room-interior-remixView licensePalais de Tsarskoe-Selo, Chambre a Coucher de l'Empereur Alexandre 1er by Pierre Ambrose Richebourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315578/image-art-living-room-public-domainFree Image from public domain license