rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Goddess Sarasvati (1890–20), vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Save
Edit Image
hindu godindianhindugodindian artwork public domain artindian artpublic domain religiongoddess
Goddess Saraswati poster template
Goddess Saraswati poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView license
Goddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Goddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393849/goddess-sarasvati-vintage-hindu-goddess-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
PNG Goddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Goddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393875/png-vishnu-indian-art-hindu-godView license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Goddess Sarasvati vintage Hindu goddess illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Goddess Sarasvati vintage Hindu goddess illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915439/vector-angel-bird-artView license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Goddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Goddess Sarasvati, vintage Hindu goddess illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393866/goddess-sarasvati-vintage-hindu-goddess-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Goddess Saraswati poster template
Goddess Saraswati poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14839927/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Goddess Saraswati Puja book cover template
Goddess Saraswati Puja book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14751822/goddess-saraswati-puja-book-cover-templateView license
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView license
Indian culture poster template
Indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778524/indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905936/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Happy Navratri poster template
Happy Navratri poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780017/happy-navratri-poster-templateView license
Hindu deities Instagram poster template
Hindu deities Instagram poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688043/hindu-deities-instagram-poster-templateView license
Lakshmi (1894), vintage Hindu Goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Lakshmi (1894), vintage Hindu Goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230823/image-art-vintage-lotusFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Goddess Sarasvati
Goddess Sarasvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086536/goddess-sarasvatiFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities blog banner template
Hindu deities blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873863/hindu-deities-blog-banner-templateView license
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public domain…
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266639/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-angelFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951011/image-angel-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418325/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Lakshmi, vintage Hindu Goddess illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lakshmi, vintage Hindu Goddess illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397571/lakshmi-vintage-hindu-goddess-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hindu deities poster template, editable text & design
Hindu deities poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591694/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Vishnu resting on the ocean accompanied by Lakshmi, Tumbara, Hanuman, Narada, Garuda and Brahma sitting on a lotus.…
Vishnu resting on the ocean accompanied by Lakshmi, Tumbara, Hanuman, Narada, Garuda and Brahma sitting on a lotus.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951730/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418329/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Lakshmi vintage Hindu Goddess illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lakshmi vintage Hindu Goddess illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915521/vector-hindu-god-art-vintageView license
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791462/hindu-deities-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
PNG Lakshmi, vintage Hindu Goddess illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Lakshmi, vintage Hindu Goddess illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397572/png-art-vintageView license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791442/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Narayan on the waters with Lakshmi massaging his legs surrounded by Narada, Maruti, Garuda and Tumbra, all surrounded by…
Narayan on the waters with Lakshmi massaging his legs surrounded by Narada, Maruti, Garuda and Tumbra, all surrounded by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969396/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985160/hindu-deities-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lakshmi, vintage Hindu Goddess illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lakshmi, vintage Hindu Goddess illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397569/lakshmi-vintage-hindu-goddess-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791460/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The avatar Narasimha (1870), vintage Hindu deity illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
The avatar Narasimha (1870), vintage Hindu deity illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229936/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license