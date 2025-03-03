Edit ImageCrop93SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagealice in wonderlandvintage alice in wonderlandalicejohn tennielwonderlandcardsnurseryIllustration from The Nursery "Alice", "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" (1890), vintage illustration by John Tenniel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. 