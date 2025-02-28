Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imagerabbitbunnyvintage rabbitanimalpublic domain rabbitlandscapevintage bunnyhare public domainTwo hares (rabbits?) (1817–1875), vintage animal illustration by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1199 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2236 x 2237 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2236 x 2237 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG postage stamp mockup element, Christmas bunny transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255575/png-postage-stamp-mockup-element-christmas-bunny-transparent-backgroundView licenseBrown rabbit, vintage animal illustration by P. C. Skovgaard. 