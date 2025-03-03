rawpixel
Design for Two Vases (1770–85), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Ceramic arts poster template, editable text and design
Traditional vases, vintage object illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pottery masterclass poster template
Traditional vases, vintage object illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art & culture tour poster template, editable text and design
PNG Traditional vases, vintage object illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Artisan cafe poster template and design
Traditional vases, vintage object illustration, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Weekend sale poster template and design
Pottery masterclass poster template
Home decor sale Instagram post template
Blue vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template design
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
Snuff bottles, pair of, Imperial yellow porcelain painted with a floral design in blue, rose and green. No stoppers, carved…
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Vase & homeware Instagram post template
Design for Five Vases
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Snuff bottles, pair of, Imperial yellow porcelain painted with a floral design in blue, rose and green. No stoppers, carved…
Flower vase editable mockup, interior decor
Ginger jar with cover (1662-1722). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
blue and white with dark brown ground on body; blossoming tree with rock and two birds; wide base tapering inward, then…
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Design for Two Vases
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Mei-ping, greenish-black. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Vase (19th century) Glazed porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Blue ceramic vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
cover believed to be missing, carved floral design, handles at underside of rim at sides
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
White porcelain vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Red ground with white scrolling floral design overall; teardrop-shaped finial; looped design on top of cover; pair of blue…
