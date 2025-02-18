Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagebridewomanpublic domainwoman illustrationvintagevintage bridefashionvintage fashionA "quick change" -- for the rest of the afternoon (1901), vintage woman illustration by Charlotte Harding. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 859 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2570 x 3590 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2570 x 3590 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWomen's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672529/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseA "quick change" -- for the rest of the afternoon (ca 1901) by Charlotte Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767785/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541479/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseAnd really sew on some article of clothing (1902) by Charlotte Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763905/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by Charlotte Harding. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12348013/image-person-art-vintageView licenseHappy engagement Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254936/happy-engagement-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by Charlotte Harding psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12348008/psd-person-art-vintageView licenseMarriage counselor Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254938/marriage-counselor-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePNG Victorian woman, vintage illustration by Charlotte Harding, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12348002/png-person-artView licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563281/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseThe daughters of desperation (1903) by Charlotte Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763919/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGarden exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777979/garden-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShe belonged to a band who go about among the poor for district nursing (1901) by Charlotte Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768469/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudies in expression. The author and the soubrette (1902) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763902/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower goddess sticker, art nouveau style, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697997/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePantaloons / Jessie Gillespie. (1914) by Jessie Gillespiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907432/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy engagement Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254940/happy-engagement-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTwo Children with Staffs by Kate Greenawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931635/two-children-with-staffs-kate-greenawayFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage counselor Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254939/marriage-counselor-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Ghost of Buonaparte Appearing to the Directory!!!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12554090/the-ghost-buonaparte-appearing-the-directoryFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534444/george-barbiers-woman-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy engagement blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254935/happy-engagement-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe jury disagrees (1904) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767830/the-jury-disagrees-1904-charles-dana-gibsonFree Image from public domain licenseAdventurous woman, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541686/adventurous-woman-george-barbiers-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePicturesque America, anywhere in the mountains (1900) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763997/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMy marriage story Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775320/marriage-story-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman in black evening dress (1901) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767787/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719390/happy-anniversary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA pretty girl in the West (1889) by Mary Hallock Footehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768431/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonument commemorating Princess Charlotte Augusta in St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Etching by T. Fairland after a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008502/image-cartoon-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSamuel Sonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499017/samuel-soneFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage counselor blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254937/marriage-counselor-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtisane en edelman met poppen (1780 - 1850) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748223/courtisane-edelman-met-poppen-1780-1850-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563455/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMan, woman, and phonograph (between 1880 and 1935) by Oliver Herfordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907410/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license