Edit ImageCrop121SaveSaveEdit Imagevirgin marycatholicvintageguadalupepublic domain religionwomanpublic domainvirgin of guadalupeVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) (1720), vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 804 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4913 x 7336 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4913 x 7336 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347089/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347081/image-person-art-vintageView licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915246/vector-person-church-artView licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822028/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licensePNG Virgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347076/png-person-artView licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseSunday service Instagram story templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14782182/sunday-service-instagram-story-templeView licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14823729/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePray for peacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14952418/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licensePrayers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946205/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822330/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945995/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922452/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Manuel de Arellano and Antonio de Arellanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923299/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSacred Conversation with the Immaculate Conception and the Divine Shepherd (Sacra Conversación con la Inmaculada Concepción…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932658/image-cloud-face-frameFree Image from public domain licensePrayers Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946214/prayers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDeath of the virgin mary, Antonio Merlihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899757/death-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licensePrayers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729948/prayers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and child with a donor, 1615 - 1672, Tuntematonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863650/virgin-and-child-with-donor-1615-1672Free Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602846/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Dormition of the Virgin Mary. Chromotypograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951163/the-dormition-the-virgin-mary-chromotypographFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe saint Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/432454/free-photo-image-virgin-mary-saint-religionFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlessed virgin mary by Johann Dittmann. Original public domain image from Web umenia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16211112/image-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe birth of the Virgin Mary, her mother Anne washes her hands before being given food and drink by attendants.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969887/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729925/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[The Virgin Mary with heart emblem on chest] (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229901/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePrayers blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946203/prayers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Marriage of the Virgin (Desposorios de la Virgen) by Nicolás Enríquezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932663/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license