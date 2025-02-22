Edit ImageCrop49SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperold paperstampephemeraletterreceiptvintage letterpostalPost rider receipt (1687), vintage note by Edmund Andros. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5225 x 3484 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5225 x 3484 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853245/old-stampView licensePost rider receipthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845524/post-rider-receiptFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851992/old-stampView licenseBill of sale for a 16-year-old girl named Polly (1835), vintage letter by H. B. Boston. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230653/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821940/old-stampView licenseMeade Brothers invoice (1863), by Henry William Mathew Meade and Charles Richard Meade. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229784/photo-image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851876/old-stampView licenseWove paper envelope addressed to John Sheaffer of Bareville, PA (1866-1869), vintage letter writted by John Stagenwalt.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230263/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel border background, vintage Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7620387/travel-border-background-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseLetter carried by Constitutional Post. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229840/photo-image-paper-art-new-yearFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817030/old-stampView license90c Abraham Lincoln G Grill single (1869), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230375/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vintage background, Ephemera collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621667/travel-vintage-background-ephemera-collage-artView licenseExpress from Richmond to Louisville posted to Boston cover (1861) ephemera art. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493577/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207026/statue-liberty-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseExpress from Richmond to Louisville posted to Boston cover (1861) ephemera art. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608224/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlue background, vintage Ephemera mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628942/blue-background-vintage-ephemera-mixed-mediaView licenseColonel George Washington's postage account (1773) written by George Washington. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103608/image-paper-hand-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7644223/vintage-instant-photo-frame-background-ephemera-collage-artView licenseMessrs. Wm. Hutchinson & Co. beg to acknowledge receipt of your favour of ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978455/messrs-wm-hutchinson-co-beg-acknowledge-receipt-your-favourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643350/vintage-instant-photo-frame-background-ephemera-remixView licenseMessrs. Wm. Hutchinson & Co. beg to acknowledge receipt of your favour of ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008958/messrs-wm-hutchinson-co-beg-acknowledge-receipt-your-favourFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vintage background, Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628526/travel-vintage-background-ephemera-remixView licensePlease alway prescribe explicite Marienbad Tablets according to the prescription of Prof. Ritter v. Basch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000747/image-paper-public-domain-postage-stampFree Image from public domain licenseVintage travel editable background, Ephemera mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622436/vintage-travel-editable-background-ephemera-mixed-mediaView licenseConstitutional Post cover (1775 ) written by Joseph Warren. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103427/image-paper-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641526/vintage-instant-photo-frame-background-ephemera-remixView licenseVintage envelope postage, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684728/vintage-envelope-postage-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable ephemera envelope element png, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081844/editable-ephemera-envelope-element-png-aesthetic-designView licenseBynin-Amara : analogous to Easton's Syrup, but much easier of assimilation : July 1905.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998283/image-paper-public-domain-postage-stampFree Image from public domain licenseVintage travel background, Ephemera mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617438/vintage-travel-background-ephemera-mixed-mediaView licenseVintage postage stamp, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684405/vintage-postage-stamp-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEphemera collage background, vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629110/ephemera-collage-background-vintage-remixView licenseUSSR 1932-09-15 postal cover sent from Leningrad to Berlin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717917/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel Facebook story template, editable Ephemerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630829/solo-travel-facebook-story-template-editable-ephemeraView licenseVintage envelope png postage, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744007/png-paper-artView licenseSolo travel Ephemera poster template, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631115/solo-travel-ephemera-poster-template-vintage-designView licenseCerebos Jelly : always refreshing / Cerebos Purity Products.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994428/cerebos-jelly-always-refreshing-cerebos-purity-productsFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel Instagram post template, vintage Ephemera collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630045/solo-travel-instagram-post-template-vintage-ephemera-collageView licenseVintage postage stamp png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9745281/png-paper-artView license