Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagecartscarriageedward penfieldhorsehorse drawn carriagehorse cartedward penfield horsewagonExercising cart (1900), vintage illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 821 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4212 x 2882 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4212 x 2882 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHotel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18816921/hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExercising cart by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905953/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCinderella horse carriage fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664369/cinderella-horse-carriage-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Kentucky breaking cart by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906041/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703834/paris-travel-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseHarper's weekly, a journal of civilization, New York, November 24: 1900 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908643/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrincess and pauper fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663420/princess-and-pauper-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe summer-porch number of the Ladies' home journal by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908655/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853778/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseFive men riding in a carriage drawn by four horses by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905948/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853375/watercolor-vintage-coach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFour men riding on top of a carriage being drawn by four horses by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906163/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888131/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseHarper's January by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908227/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888220/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseCollier's, the national weekly. Good-by, summer. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906586/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195886/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseExercising cart, vintage illustration by Edward Penfield isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705176/vector-horse-animal-personView licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseExercising cart, vintage illustration by Edward Penfield psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345139/psd-person-horse-artView licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853481/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseExercising cart, vintage illustration by Edward Penfield. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345108/exercising-cart-vintage-illustration-edward-penfield-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarket in medieval town fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663274/market-medieval-town-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908559/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721536/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908279/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Horse carriage transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229492/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licensePNG Exercising cart, vintage illustration by Edward Penfield, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345085/png-person-horseView licenseVintage tricycle girl background, rainbow pathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545949/vintage-tricycle-girl-background-rainbow-pathView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908281/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057630/png-amos-antique-artView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906211/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059379/png-amos-antique-artView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906217/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tricycle girl background, rainbow pathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545942/vintage-tricycle-girl-background-rainbow-pathView licenseHarper's April '98 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906157/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage chair illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617291/png-vintage-chair-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseCollier's November 14, 1903 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906827/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy kid in medieval town fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663275/happy-kid-medieval-town-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHarper's April by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908565/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license