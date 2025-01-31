Edit ImageCrop323SaveSaveEdit Imageflowerrosered rosevintagevintage rosevintage flowersbotanicalpublic domain flowerRed Roses (1861-1897), vntage flower illustration by Grace Barton Allen. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1694 x 2127 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1694 x 2127 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLounge opening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688381/lounge-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRed Roses (1861-1897) by Grace Barton Allen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499456/red-roses-1861-1897-grace-barton-allenFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic lithograph rose vase. Original public domain image by Nathaniel Currier from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543964/image-aesthetic-flower-roseFree Image from public domain licenseLa figlia dei flori Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715114/figlia-dei-flori-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Red Roses, vntage flower illustration by Grace Barton Allen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343720/png-rose-flowerView licenseReal photo of a roses borders, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418653/real-photo-roses-borders-editable-design-element-setView licenseRose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821768/free-illustration-image-flower-floral-roseFree Image from public domain licenseWine tasting night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004427/wine-tasting-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRed Roses, vntage flower illustration by Grace Barton Allen. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352708/image-rose-flower-redView licenseWine tasting night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688398/wine-tasting-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePink roses; La France roses (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by J. Bleischwitz. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230183/image-roses-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommon, Red Field Poppy (1775) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3243637/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers in a Glass (1606) by Ambrosius Bosschaert. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2441892/free-illustration-image-flower-floral-artFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePrinted Cotton (ca. 1939) by Edith Magnette. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314365/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Clack Book (1896) poster by Robert Leicester Wagner. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639193/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332709/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6118624/image-flower-aesthetic-leafFree Image from public domain licenseBar logo Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688026/bar-logo-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6184547/image-flower-aesthetic-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWonderful word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9352260/wonderful-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWelcome (1873) aesthetic lithograph by Currier & Ives. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544105/image-aesthetic-flower-roseFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColcha (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314355/image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737990/rose-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6173584/image-flower-aesthetic-leafFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004420/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFlower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6174133/image-flower-aesthetic-leafFree Image from public domain licenseBrown background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714188/brown-background-editable-roses-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6176181/image-flower-aesthetic-leafFree Image from public domain licenseRose frame, editable brown background illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714159/rose-frame-editable-brown-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrieze (1900–1920), vintage red flower illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230608/image-flower-roses-red-artFree Image from public domain licenseYou & me forever poster template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18422421/you-forever-poster-template-editable-floral-designView licenseWoman and poppies, aesthetic chromolithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544121/image-aesthetic-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688389/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseIcones Plantarum Medicinalium: Dog Rose (ca. 1788–1812) by Joseph Jacob Plenck. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2445688/free-illustration-image-branch-botanical-roseFree Image from public domain license