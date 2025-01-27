Edit ImageCrop327SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterpublic domainvintageartposterpublic domain moviesmovieking kongDanish movie poster for King Kong (1933) from RKO Radio Pictures, vintage illustration. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 879 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2212 x 3019 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2212 x 3019 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMovie night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955368/movie-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseDanish movie poster for King Kong (1933) chromolithograph art by RKO Radio Pictures. 