Edit ImageCrop85SaveSaveEdit Imagealphonse muchaart nouveaupublic domainmuchaposterpublic domain vintage postersalphonsevintage posterAlphonse Mucha's Job (1897-1898), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. 