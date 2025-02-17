rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cross of roses (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital…
Save
Edit Image
crosschristmasvintage christmasbotanicalchristmas public domaincatholicpublic domainpublic domain religion
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335867/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Cross of roses by Olive E. Whitney
Cross of roses by Olive E. Whitney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906815/image-flower-roses-plantFree Image from public domain license
Jesus saves poster template
Jesus saves poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView license
Easter lily cross by Olive E. Whitney
Easter lily cross by Olive E. Whitney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906823/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas church concert post template, editable social media design
Christmas church concert post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712776/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Autumn leaves by Olive E. Whitney
Autumn leaves by Olive E. Whitney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906738/image-plant-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert social story template, editable Instagram design
Christmas Church Concert social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712729/christmas-church-concert-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Easter lily cross by Olive E. Whitney (1861–1897) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from…
Easter lily cross by Olive E. Whitney (1861–1897) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543777/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712834/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pansies by Olive E. Whitney
Pansies by Olive E. Whitney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906917/pansies-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship poster template
Christian fellowship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license
Cross of flowers (1875) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…
Cross of flowers (1875) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542777/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm poster template
Bible psalm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428707/bible-psalm-poster-templateView license
Pansies by Olive E. Whitney
Pansies by Olive E. Whitney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905988/pansies-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain license
Church conference Facebook story template
Church conference Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452560/church-conference-facebook-story-templateView license
Birds by Olive E. Whitney
Birds by Olive E. Whitney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905915/birds-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
Floral cross vintage chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral cross vintage chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853014/image-flower-plant-christmasView license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Chipmunk by Olive E. Whitney
Chipmunk by Olive E. Whitney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906051/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Floral cross png vintage chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral cross png vintage chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852963/png-flower-plantView license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766009/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Floral cross vintage chromolithograph art , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral cross vintage chromolithograph art , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766917/vector-flower-plant-christmasView license
In God we trust poster template
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050527/god-trust-poster-templateView license
Floral cross vintage chromolithograph art, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral cross vintage chromolithograph art, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684478/vector-flower-plant-christmasView license
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770107/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Floral cross png vintage chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral cross png vintage chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712194/png-flower-plantView license
Christian fellowship Facebook post template, editable design
Christian fellowship Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9842273/christian-fellowship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Cross of flowers by Olive E. Whitney
Cross of flowers by Olive E. Whitney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906822/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith Facebook post template, editable design
Christian faith Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669359/christian-faith-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Easter morning
Easter morning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907329/easter-morningFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm blog banner template
Bible psalm blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443574/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView license
Bouquet of lilacs
Bouquet of lilacs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906508/bouquet-lilacsFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView license
Floral cross vintage chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral cross vintage chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852998/psd-flower-plant-christmasView license
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766010/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chrysanthemums for Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Chrysanthemums for Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16224256/image-flower-plant-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christmas eve
Christmas eve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907397/christmas-eveFree Image from public domain license