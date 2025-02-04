rawpixel
I am an American sign (1942), vintage photo by Dorothea Lange. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Humanity, vintage photography template design
City and time poster template, editable vintage photography design
Oakland, Calif., Mar. 1942. A large sign reading "I am an American" placed in the window of a store, at [401 - 403 Eighth]…
Dark Noise Effect
Car of drought refugee on edge of carrot field in the Coachella Valley. California by Dorothea Lange
Retro Texture Effect
Texan refugees' car. They are seeking work in the carrot fields of the Coachella Valley. California by Dorothea Lange
Car show poster template
Old American car image
Life on the road poster template, editable vintage photography design
Roadside used car display on State Highway 17, in season when migrants come into region for pea-picking. Santa Clara County…
Motor show poster template, editable text and design
Mother and three children in a California squatter camp by Dorothea Lange
Vintage cars Instagram post template
Wall street, New York image
Motor show Instagram story template, editable text
Drought refugees. California by Dorothea Lange
Bookshop poster template, editable vintage photography design
Dust Bowl refugees Reach a "Promised Land" - California / "A Family Unit in the Flight From Drought" by Dorothea Lange
Vintage cars Instagram post template, editable text
Mother and three children in a California squatter camp by Dorothea Lange
Vintage black and white Effect
She awaits the international streetcar at a corner in El Paso, Texas to return across the bridge by Dorothea Lange
Motor show blog banner template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: woman carrying her shoes home from church. Mississippi Delta] by Dorothea Lange
Black history Instagram post template, editable text
More Oklahomans reach Calif. via the cotton fields of Ariz. ; "We got blowed out in Oklahoma." Share-croppers family near…
Road trip insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Leland, Miss., in the Delta area. The Rex theatre for people by Dorothea Lange
Vintage cars Instagram post template, editable text
Children of migrant Oklahoma family, now living near Fresno, California, picking cotton by Dorothea Lange
Motor show Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of Oklahoma migrants in agricultrual workers' camp near Calipatria…
Community Remix poster template, editable text and design
Plantation owner with one of the plantation children. Aldridge Plantation, Mississippi by Dorothea Lange
Perfume shop Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Family of nine from near Fort Smith, Arkansas, on their way to try to find work in the…
Happy holidays Instagram post template
U.S. Marine Hospital, Detroit, Michigan: General view
