Edit ImageCrop536SaveSaveEdit Imagemountainartlandscapenaturepublic domainlandscape public domainoil paintingskyWhere Nature's God Hath Wrought (1925), vintage nature illustration by William Wendt. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. 