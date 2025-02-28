Edit ImageCrop33SaveSaveEdit Imagegreeting cardvintagekate greenawaygardenvintage valentine public domainpublic domain valentinegreenawayephemeraValentine (1880), vintage kids illustration by Kate Greenaway. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. 