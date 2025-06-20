Edit ImageCrop38SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posteryayoiposterpatternjapanesejapanese artworkjapanese patterns public domainillustrationYatsuhashi of the Naka-Manjiya, kamuro Wakaba and Yayoi (1831), vintage Japanese woman illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 847 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2166 x 3067 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2166 x 3067 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlue Japanese woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388537/image-person-art-cartoonView licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlue Japanese woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388536/psd-person-art-cartoonView licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePNG Blue Japanese woman, vintage illustration by Utagawa Kunisada, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12388538/png-person-artView licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFamous Places in the Eastern Capital: The Year-end Fair at Asakusa (1854), vintage Japanese woman illustration by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229805/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseIchikawa Danjuro VII as I no Hayata (1820), vintage Japanese man illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230643/image-person-art-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseYatsuhashi of the Naka-Manjiya, kamuro Wakaba and Yayoi by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932847/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJapanese warrior, vintage man illustration by Utagawa Kunisada, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658896/vector-cartoon-person-artView licenseGo Eco poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJapanese warrior, vintage man illustration by Utagawa Kunisada psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12392259/psd-person-art-cartoonView licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStanding Beauty with Butterfly Pattern Kimono by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931207/image-butterfly-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese warrior, vintage man illustration by Utagawa Kunisada. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12392260/image-person-art-cartoonView licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547364/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFashionable Man Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931394/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547332/art-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseŌ Brigade, Extra (Bangai), Ōji: Actors Segawa Senjo as Kuzunoha and Kawarazaki Gonjūrō I as Abe no Yasuna by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931456/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665536/bamboo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Japanese warrior, vintage man illustration by Utagawa Kunisada, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12392258/png-person-artView licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266305/art-flower-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō V as the Wrestler Onigatake by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePoem by Kamakura Udaijin by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931779/poem-kamakura-udaijin-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730601/japanese-art-poster-template-editable-designView license'Ma' Brigade, Fifth Squad; Earthen Bridge by Kuitachi in Asakusa; Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Tamigaya Iemon by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931537/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11214997/buddhism-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseActors Bandō Sajūrō I as Mumata Junsai, Bandō Takesaburō I as Oguri Sōtan by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt therapy poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073890/art-therapy-poster-template-customizableView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Kakitsu in a Female Role Representing the Second Month by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931272/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730556/vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFujieda by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932206/fujieda-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license