rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate (1705-1771), vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian; Engraver: Joseph…
Save
Edit Image
pomegranatebutterflymaria sibylla merianmothpublic domain pomegranateflowerpomegranate flowerpattern
Editable farming design, community remix
Editable farming design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView license
Plate 9. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 9. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654005/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Exotic butterfly seamless pattern, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable design
Exotic butterfly seamless pattern, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879426/png-animal-background-beigeView license
Plate 5. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 5. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654008/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral butterfly seamless pattern, exotic nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…
Vintage floral butterfly seamless pattern, exotic nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881244/png-animal-background-beigeView license
Plate 20. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 20. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654007/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Exotic butterfly seamless pattern, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable design
Exotic butterfly seamless pattern, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879388/png-animal-background-blank-spaceView license
Plate 38. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 38. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652471/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage seamless butterfly patterned background, nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…
Vintage seamless butterfly patterned background, nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881250/png-animal-background-beigeView license
Plate 50. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 50. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652467/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901306/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Plate 28. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 28. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653998/image-plant-leaf-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly in green nature scene
Butterfly in green nature scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905606/butterfly-green-nature-sceneView license
Plate 29. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 29. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652717/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901616/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Plate 60. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 60. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653999/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901515/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian. Remixed by rawpixel.
Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12357837/image-butterfly-flower-artView license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901567/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12357816/psd-butterfly-flower-artView license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901361/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
PNG Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian, transparent background.…
PNG Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian, transparent background.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343730/png-butterfly-flowerView license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901313/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian, isolated vector element. Remixed…
Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian, isolated vector element. Remixed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683665/vector-butterfly-animal-flowerView license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901357/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Inflorescence of Banana (1705), vintage flower illustration after Maria Sibylla Merian; Engraver: Pieter Sluyter (Sluiter).…
Inflorescence of Banana (1705), vintage flower illustration after Maria Sibylla Merian; Engraver: Pieter Sluyter (Sluiter).…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230685/image-butterfly-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901321/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Great Blue Butterflies and Red Fruits (1705-1771), vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original public…
Great Blue Butterflies and Red Fruits (1705-1771), vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230760/image-butterfly-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic butterflies background, botanical remix
Aesthetic butterflies background, botanical remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528633/aesthetic-butterflies-background-botanical-remixView license
Plate 7. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 7. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654006/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring flowers png butterfly, editable aesthetic remix
Spring flowers png butterfly, editable aesthetic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502666/spring-flowers-png-butterfly-editable-aesthetic-remixView license
Inflorescence of Banana, vintage flower illustration after Maria Sibylla Merian, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Inflorescence of Banana, vintage flower illustration after Maria Sibylla Merian, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644908/vector-butterfly-animal-flowerView license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901314/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Plate 23. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 23. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652568/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901557/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Plate 53. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 53. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652468/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901708/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Blue Butterflies and Red Fruits, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Blue Butterflies and Red Fruits, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12357723/psd-butterfly-flower-artView license
Butterfly botanical seamless pattern background, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…
Butterfly botanical seamless pattern background, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880102/png-animal-background-beigeView license
Blue Butterflies and Red Fruits, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian, isolated vector element. Remixed by…
Blue Butterflies and Red Fruits, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian, isolated vector element. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16686073/vector-butterfly-animal-flowerView license