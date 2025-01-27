rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Josephine Baker (1927), vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography. Original public domain image from The…
Save
Edit Image
josephine bakermovie postervintage advintage posterfashionpublic domain moviesposterpublic domain movie poster
Ads-free streaming service poster template, editable text and design
Ads-free streaming service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12104588/ads-free-streaming-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Josephine Baker (1927), vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography. Original public domain image from The…
Josephine Baker (1927), vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12414469/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie class Instagram post template, editable text
Horror movie class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577255/horror-movie-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Josephine Baker
Josephine Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845316/josephine-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Movie night Instagram post template, editable text
Movie night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550218/movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398538/psd-person-art-vintageView license
Kids book poster template, editable design
Kids book poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView license
Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography. Remixed by rawpixel.
Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398534/image-person-art-vintageView license
Dark film poster template, editable design and text
Dark film poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20950498/dark-film-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
PNG Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography, transparent background. Remixed by…
PNG Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography, transparent background. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398540/png-person-artView license
Movie poster template, editable design
Movie poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727489/movie-poster-template-editable-designView license
Josephine Baker vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co Lithography isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Josephine Baker vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co Lithography isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917309/vector-person-art-vintageView license
Acting audition poster template, editable text and design
Acting audition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928267/acting-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Josephine Baker
Josephine Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066143/josephine-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Elegant monochrome cinematic movie blog banner template, editable text
Elegant monochrome cinematic movie blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20824963/elegant-monochrome-cinematic-movie-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Josephine Baker (1931) vintage poster by Jean Chassaing, color lithograph, Paris, H. Chachoin printing house. Original…
Josephine Baker (1931) vintage poster by Jean Chassaing, color lithograph, Paris, H. Chachoin printing house. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683911/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Movie poster template editable design
Movie poster template editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731681/movie-poster-template-editable-designView license
Casino de Paris - Josephine Baker (1930) chromolithograph art by Zig. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…
Casino de Paris - Josephine Baker (1930) chromolithograph art by Zig. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493409/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Movie poster template editable design
Movie poster template editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731891/movie-poster-template-editable-designView license
Zan Zig performing with rabbit and roses, including hat trick and levitation (1899), vintage magician illustration by…
Zan Zig performing with rabbit and roses, including hat trick and levitation (1899), vintage magician illustration by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230766/image-rose-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Film club poster template, editable text and design
Film club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715423/film-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sonja Henie
Sonja Henie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845346/sonja-henieFree Image from public domain license
Halloween movie night poster template, editable text & design
Halloween movie night poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336015/halloween-movie-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Gloria Swanson, Walter K. Kinstler
Gloria Swanson, Walter K. Kinstler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849368/gloria-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist cover template
Music playlist cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView license
Casino de Paris - Josephine Baker
Casino de Paris - Josephine Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975801/casino-paris-josephine-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Movie poster template editable design
Movie poster template editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14718310/movie-poster-template-editable-designView license
Louise Balthy at the Folies-Bergères (1902) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of…
Louise Balthy at the Folies-Bergères (1902) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105149/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-woman-actress-vintage-fashionFree Image from public domain license
Film festival poster template
Film festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856715/film-festival-poster-templateView license
Adolphe Willette's A cause de l'été, l'Evénement parisien paraît 2 fois par semaine (1881) famous poster. Original from The…
Adolphe Willette's A cause de l'été, l'Evénement parisien paraît 2 fois par semaine (1881) famous poster. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010812/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Movie night poster template, editable text and design
Movie night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499647/movie-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Beaumont Brothers Printing. Léon Lebègue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color Lithography…
Beaumont Brothers Printing. Léon Lebègue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color Lithography…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639217/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Horror night Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Horror night Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213509/horror-night-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
LINA CAVALIERI (1885–1942) painting in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark…
LINA CAVALIERI (1885–1942) painting in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105124/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-vintage-operaFree Image from public domain license
Free streaming poster template, editable text and design
Free streaming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499651/free-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mme. Blanche Marchesi presented by H.B. Thearle and J. Saunders Gordon.
Mme. Blanche Marchesi presented by H.B. Thearle and J. Saunders Gordon.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682946/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Film school Instagram post template, editable text
Film school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924739/film-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Départ fantastique (1912) by Ethel Gabain
Départ fantastique (1912) by Ethel Gabain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9844623/depart-fantastique-1912-ethel-gabainFree Image from public domain license
Movies special offer poster template, editable text and design
Movies special offer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528767/movies-special-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Red car mural on the wall. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Red car mural on the wall. Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6040739/photo-image-public-domain-art-starFree Image from public domain license