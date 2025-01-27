Edit ImageCrop32SaveSaveEdit Imagejosephine bakermovie postervintage advintage posterfashionpublic domain moviesposterpublic domain movie posterJosephine Baker (1927), vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 948 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7136 x 9033 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7136 x 9033 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAds-free streaming service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12104588/ads-free-streaming-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJosephine Baker (1927), vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12414469/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577255/horror-movie-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJosephine Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845316/josephine-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseMovie night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9550218/movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJosephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398538/psd-person-art-vintageView licenseKids book poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJosephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398534/image-person-art-vintageView licenseDark film poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20950498/dark-film-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePNG Josephine Baker, vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography, transparent background. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398540/png-person-artView licenseMovie poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727489/movie-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJosephine Baker vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co Lithography isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917309/vector-person-art-vintageView licenseActing audition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928267/acting-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJosephine Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066143/josephine-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant monochrome cinematic movie blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20824963/elegant-monochrome-cinematic-movie-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJosephine Baker (1931) vintage poster by Jean Chassaing, color lithograph, Paris, H. Chachoin printing house. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683911/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseMovie poster template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731681/movie-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCasino de Paris - Josephine Baker (1930) chromolithograph art by Zig. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493409/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMovie poster template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731891/movie-poster-template-editable-designView licenseZan Zig performing with rabbit and roses, including hat trick and levitation (1899), vintage magician illustration by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230766/image-rose-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715423/film-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSonja Heniehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845346/sonja-henieFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movie night poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336015/halloween-movie-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGloria Swanson, Walter K. Kinstlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849368/gloria-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView licenseCasino de Paris - Josephine Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975801/casino-paris-josephine-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseMovie poster template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14718310/movie-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLouise Balthy at the Folies-Bergères (1902) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105149/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-woman-actress-vintage-fashionFree Image from public domain licenseFilm festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856715/film-festival-poster-templateView licenseAdolphe Willette's A cause de l'été, l'Evénement parisien paraît 2 fois par semaine (1881) famous poster. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010812/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMovie night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499647/movie-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeaumont Brothers Printing. Léon Lebègue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color Lithography…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639217/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHorror night Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213509/horror-night-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLINA CAVALIERI (1885–1942) painting in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105124/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-vintage-operaFree Image from public domain licenseFree streaming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499651/free-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMme. Blanche Marchesi presented by H.B. Thearle and J. Saunders Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682946/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFilm school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924739/film-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDépart fantastique (1912) by Ethel Gabainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9844623/depart-fantastique-1912-ethel-gabainFree Image from public domain licenseMovies special offer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528767/movies-special-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed car mural on the wall. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6040739/photo-image-public-domain-art-starFree Image from public domain license