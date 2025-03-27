Edit ImageCrop171SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterspostervintagepublic domainadvertisementanimalchickenvintage illustrationWaschanstalt Zurich (1905), vintage advertising poster by Robert Hardmeyer. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2864 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2864 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFood advertisement poster mockups, editable glued paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515470/food-advertisement-poster-mockups-editable-glued-paper-designView licenseWaschanstalt Zurich by Robert Hardmeyer. A vintage advertising poster created by Robert Hardmeyer in 1905 for a laundry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974005/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseNew menu poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10491343/new-menu-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGolden Horn poster, Plakat za Zlatorog (1920).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499533/golden-horn-poster-plakat-zlatorog-1920Free Image from public domain licenseMexi food poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10492215/mexi-food-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree roosters sitting on cracker box (between 1884 and 1925) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768546/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721831/chicken-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSalon des Cent (1895), vintage woman illustration by Paul Berthon. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230808/image-flower-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515983/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRobert Wiegand Exhibition (1965) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854569/image-vintage-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516004/chicken-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVisit the aquarium in Fairmount Park (1936-1937) poster by Robert Muchley. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684029/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBurrito poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10493039/burrito-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo roosters in a field (1898) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003562/free-illustration-image-edward-penfield-rooster-art-nouveauFree Image from public domain licenseNew menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052473/new-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFat man holding closed umbrella with bulldog (between 1884 and 1925) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768530/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721337/chicken-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMan with Rooster and Horse (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011176/free-illustration-image-horse-farmer-art-nouveauFree Image from public domain licenseBackyard sale editable poster template, chicken illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395729/backyard-sale-editable-poster-template-chicken-illustrationView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Hamlet (1899), vintage man illustration. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12419194/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animals poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526167/farm-animals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJumbo aesthetic. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton (1870–1900), vintage elephant illustration. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230568/image-art-vintage-elephantFree Image from public domain licenseIndian restaurant poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11628026/indian-restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNew Zealand's Shipping poster (1930), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12419209/image-art-vintage-seaFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture daily poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10746936/agriculture-daily-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNew Zealand's Shipping poster (1930), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230781/image-art-vintage-seaFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451508/chicken-farming-poster-templateView licenseThe Ghost of Slumber Mountain poster (1918) chromolithograph art by World Film. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493555/image-person-art-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981696/special-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Ghost of Slumber Mountain poster (1918) chromolithograph art by World Film. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549379/image-person-art-cartoonFree Image from public domain licensePoultry farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709714/poultry-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMoore's Throat & Lung Lozenges, the favorites. Coughs, colds & sore throat. (1870–1900), vintage crane illustration by Dr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230418/image-medicines-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFried chicken customizable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480769/fried-chicken-customizable-poster-templateView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Flirt (1895-1900), vintage couple illustration. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230423/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914116/farm-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe American stag or round-horned elk - Cervus Canadensis (1872), vintage wild animal illustration. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230238/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574840/vintage-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese Government Railways Travel Poster (1930), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12228811/image-art-forest-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696427/traditional-art-class-poster-templateView licenseShooting: Set of six with title-page and printed wrapper: Sporting Miseries, or Six Red Letter Days in the countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12554001/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license