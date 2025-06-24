Edit ImageCrop36SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwild animalvintagepublic domainillustrationpostcardvintage illustrationBull's head (1939–1979), Egyptian sculpture by Nicholas Catsimpoolas. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4722 x 6741 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4722 x 6741 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage letters & postcards blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521736/vintage-letters-postcards-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseΗρακλειον. Μουσεῖον. Έκ τοῦ Μικροῦ Ανακτόρου τῆς Κνωσσοῦ. Ρυτὸν είς σχῆμακεφαλῆς ταύρου. ΥΜΙ περιόδου (16ος αίών π.Χ.) =…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905253/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseProtect nature word editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332660/protect-nature-word-editable-collage-artView licenseΚνωσός - Ό πριικηψ μὲ τὰ κρίνα. Άνάγλυφος τοιχουραφια έκ Κνωσοῦ (περί. τό 1500 π. Χ.) = Knossos - relief - fresco of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908376/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseProtect nature png word editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345868/protect-nature-png-word-editable-collage-artView licenseFresque de Cnossos Musée de Candide (Crète) portrait Minoenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908555/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670636/vintage-japanese-tigers-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStatue of Nike, by Paionios Olympiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905261/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage monkey sticker, wildlife botanical remix , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826896/vintage-monkey-sticker-wildlife-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseBull's head, Egyptian sculpture by Nicholas Catsimpoolas. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345145/bulls-head-egyptian-sculpture-nicholas-catsimpoolas-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWild ostrich, exotic botanical remix sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832931/wild-ostrich-exotic-botanical-remix-sticker-editable-designView licenseBull's head, Egyptian sculpture by Nicholas Catsimpoolas psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12345123/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseWild ostrich, exotic botanical remix sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826872/wild-ostrich-exotic-botanical-remix-sticker-editable-designView licenseBull's head, Egyptian sculpture by Nicholas Catsimpoolas, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644874/vector-animal-art-vintageView licenseForest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTresor de Mycenes plaques, roues et feuilles d'or M. N. Atheneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908536/photo-image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage monkey sticker, wildlife botanical remix , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826748/vintage-monkey-sticker-wildlife-botanical-remix-editable-designView license218 Hermes of Andros N.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907434/218-hermes-andros-nmFree Image from public domain licenseVintage monkey sticker, wildlife botanical remix , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832804/vintage-monkey-sticker-wildlife-botanical-remix-editable-designView license457 head of young woman, N.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908264/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage monkey sticker, wildlife botanical remix , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833203/vintage-monkey-sticker-wildlife-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseΕρεχθειον - Αθηναι = Erechtheion - Atheneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908530/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage monkey sticker, wildlife botanical remix , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833196/vintage-monkey-sticker-wildlife-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseΕρεχθειον - Αθηναιhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907563/erex8eion-a8hnaiFree Image from public domain licenseDeer stag sticker, wildlife botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826883/deer-stag-sticker-wildlife-botanical-remix-editable-designView licensePNG Bull's head, Egyptian sculpture by Nicholas Catsimpoolas, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343732/png-art-vintageView licenseVintage elephant sticker, botanical wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825686/vintage-elephant-sticker-botanical-wildlife-remix-editable-designView license419. Head of bearded man resembling portraits of Christ NMhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907269/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830256/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseHermes, by Praxiteleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906844/hermes-praxitelesFree Image from public domain licenseWild ostrich, exotic botanical remix sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832949/wild-ostrich-exotic-botanical-remix-sticker-editable-designView licenseΑθηναι. Ό Παρθενών = Athens. The Parthenon = Athenes. Le Parthénon = Athen. Der Parthenonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908667/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license218 Hermes of Andros. N.M. Athenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907446/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWild ostrich, exotic botanical remix sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826226/wild-ostrich-exotic-botanical-remix-sticker-editable-designView license137 Amazon, from Epidauros. N. M. Athenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905280/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRaccoon sticker, wildlife botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825289/raccoon-sticker-wildlife-botanical-remix-editable-designView license172 Corinthian capital. Sculptures from Epidauros. N. M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905875/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jaguar tiger, wildlife animal sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824315/vintage-jaguar-tiger-wildlife-animal-sticker-editable-designView license137 Amazon, from Epidauros. N. M. Athenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906896/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license