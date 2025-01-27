Edit ImageCrop82SaveSaveEdit Imagemagnoliaflowertreemagnolia public domainmark catesbysurrealismgeorg dionysius ehretfloridaMagnolia grandiflora (1743), vintage flower illustration by Georg Dionysius Ehret; Etcher: Georg Dionysius Ehret; Publisher: Mark Catesby. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6322 x 9410 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6322 x 9410 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFishing camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129206/fishing-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseMagnolia grandiflora, vintage flower illustration by Georg Dionysius Ehret; Etcher. 