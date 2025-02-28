rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Design for a Painted Porcelain Salad Bowl (1775), vintage salad bowl illustration by Jacques-François Micaud. Original…
Save
Edit Image
vintage flowerborderfloral borderwatercolor flowershandporcelainflowerpublic domain watercolor
Art & flower poster template
Art & flower poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854270/art-flower-poster-templateView license
Design for a Painted Porcelain Salad Bowl
Design for a Painted Porcelain Salad Bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844964/design-for-painted-porcelain-salad-bowlFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275839/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView license
Design for a Painted Porcelain Feuilles de Choux (Cabbage Leaves) Salad Bowl
Design for a Painted Porcelain Feuilles de Choux (Cabbage Leaves) Salad Bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846155/image-roses-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic yellow sunflowers background, beautiful botanical illustration, editable design
Aesthetic yellow sunflowers background, beautiful botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212871/png-aesthetic-arrangement-artView license
Design for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
Design for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2849058/free-illustration-image-cartouche-flower-noritakeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border, editable aesthetic sweet pea illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage flower border, editable aesthetic sweet pea illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901918/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2852055/free-illustration-image-noritake-vintage-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral border, editable sweet pea flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage floral border, editable sweet pea flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902145/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2848924/free-illustration-image-watercolor-noritake-peach-blossomFree Image from public domain license
Wedding flowers border background, blue textured , editable design
Wedding flowers border background, blue textured , editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212279/wedding-flowers-border-background-blue-textured-editable-designView license
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2835901/free-illustration-image-peony-green-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral border, editable sweet pea flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic floral border, editable sweet pea flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925028/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2852053/free-illustration-image-flower-noritake-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sweet pea border desktop wallpaper, editable vintage flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sweet pea border desktop wallpaper, editable vintage flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902409/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Plate (ca.1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plate (ca.1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3340417/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Sweet pea border desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sweet pea border desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925031/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Plate (ca.1938) by Byron Dingman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plate (ca.1938) by Byron Dingman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362564/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sweet pea border, editable aesthetic flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage sweet pea border, editable aesthetic flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925030/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Plate (ca.1936) by Erwin Schwabe. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plate (ca.1936) by Erwin Schwabe. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362560/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, pink aesthetic, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253945/vintage-camellia-flower-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Design for a Painted Porcelain Scalloped Salad Bowl
Design for a Painted Porcelain Scalloped Salad Bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845217/image-roses-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful jasmine flowers background, botanical illustration, editable design
Beautiful jasmine flowers background, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198795/beautiful-jasmine-flowers-background-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Design for a Painted Porcelain Salad Bowl
Design for a Painted Porcelain Salad Bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844758/design-for-painted-porcelain-salad-bowlFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, pink aesthetic, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254022/vintage-camellia-flower-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
Design for a Sugar Bowl (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2835899/free-illustration-image-watercolor-japan-chinaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, pink aesthetic, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254021/vintage-camellia-flower-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Plate (ca.1938) by Byron Dingman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plate (ca.1938) by Byron Dingman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362563/free-illustration-image-art-antique-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful jasmine flowers background, botanical illustration, editable design
Beautiful jasmine flowers background, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198968/beautiful-jasmine-flowers-background-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Plate (ca.1936) by Albert Eyth. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plate (ca.1936) by Albert Eyth. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368827/free-illustration-image-albert-eyth-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Yellow flower field background, Spring aesthetic, editable design
Yellow flower field background, Spring aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207481/yellow-flower-field-background-spring-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Design for a Vase (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
Design for a Vase (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2852054/free-illustration-image-flower-watercolor-noritakeFree Image from public domain license
Yellow flower field HD wallpaper, Spring aesthetic background, editable design
Yellow flower field HD wallpaper, Spring aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213478/yellow-flower-field-wallpaper-spring-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Design for a Jug (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
Design for a Jug (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2847096/free-illustration-image-pattern-butterfly-noritakeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage camellia flower background, pink aesthetic, editable design
Vintage camellia flower background, pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218922/vintage-camellia-flower-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Design for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
Design for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2848895/free-illustration-image-pattern-china-plateFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Sakura flower background, pink botanical illustration, editable design
Japanese Sakura flower background, pink botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253701/japanese-sakura-flower-background-pink-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Design for a Cup or Saucer (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
Design for a Cup or Saucer (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2847095/free-illustration-image-flower-teacup-noritakeFree Image from public domain license
Yellow flower field HD wallpaper, Spring aesthetic background, editable design
Yellow flower field HD wallpaper, Spring aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253488/yellow-flower-field-wallpaper-spring-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Design for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
Design for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2848938/free-illustration-image-noritake-china-flowerFree Image from public domain license