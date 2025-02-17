rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tsukasa of Ogiya (1805), vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from The Los…
Save
Edit Image
ikebanautamaro kitagawavasejapanesejapanese artjapanflowertsukasa of ogiya
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12382871/image-person-art-cartoonView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12382844/png-person-artView license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12382866/psd-person-art-cartoonView license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tsukasa of Ogiya, vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660746/vector-cartoon-plant-personView license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670952/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Tsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamaro
Tsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922526/tsukasa-ogiya-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Japanese woman (1805) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Japanese woman (1805) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661041/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670949/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ikebana decor editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Ikebana decor editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908544/ikebana-decor-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Japanese woman making a flower arrangement (1802) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from…
Japanese woman making a flower arrangement (1802) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642598/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman Making a Flower Arrangement. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Woman Making a Flower Arrangement. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638584/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638562/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638563/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Standing Prostitute and Kamuro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Standing Prostitute and Kamuro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638579/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ikebana arrangement of Chrysanthemums, Bamboo in Basket. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Ikebana arrangement of Chrysanthemums, Bamboo in Basket. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637584/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812682/floral-arrangement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drying and Stretching Cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
Drying and Stretching Cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931718/drying-and-stretching-cloth-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Ikebana decor Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Ikebana decor Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825935/ikebana-decor-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638597/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template
Kimono Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView license
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ikebana decor Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Ikebana decor Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908604/ikebana-decor-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638572/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788064/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Oiran Yoso-oi Seated at Her Toilet by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Oiran Yoso-oi Seated at Her Toilet by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103777/the-oiran-yoso-oi-seated-her-toilet-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license