rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A good mixer, the shake 'em up girl (1930–1945), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from Digital…
Save
Edit Image
public domainposterpublic domain cartoonadvertisementvintagevintage postervintage advertisementvintage woman
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779270/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
A good mixer, the shake 'em up girl
A good mixer, the shake 'em up girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908621/image-texture-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Well - here's looking at you!
Well - here's looking at you!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906807/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653973/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
I'm saving them for you!
I'm saving them for you!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906783/im-saving-them-for-youFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Life's little joke, a ladys age - 18-25-39-39 and '39'!
Life's little joke, a ladys age - 18-25-39-39 and '39'!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908737/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
"At the end of the rainbow"
"At the end of the rainbow"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906696/at-the-end-the-rainbowFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
"Sitting pretty" and how!
"Sitting pretty" and how!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908727/sitting-pretty-and-howFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Barred from the mail
Barred from the mail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908628/barred-from-the-mailFree Image from public domain license
Japanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722926/japanese-onsen-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Adolph's fishing-rod snapped yesterday!
Adolph's fishing-rod snapped yesterday!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908532/image-texture-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Poster paper mockup, realistic wall decor, editable design
Poster paper mockup, realistic wall decor, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210828/poster-paper-mockup-realistic-wall-decor-editable-designView license
By gad... we're happy!
By gad... we're happy!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908566/gad-were-happyFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia app poster template, editable text and design
Explore Asia app poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585631/explore-asia-app-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Why don't you try?
Why don't you try?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908822/why-dont-you-tryFree Image from public domain license
Women business poster editable template
Women business poster editable template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596496/women-business-poster-editable-templateView license
Here I sit with my great lazy moon, and not a single guy around to spoon
Here I sit with my great lazy moon, and not a single guy around to spoon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908685/image-texture-paper-moonFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580682/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
Do that again and I'll smack you!
Do that again and I'll smack you!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908567/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Fashion History poster template, editable text & design
Fashion History poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667141/fashion-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Phew! Made so many stops to-day- I'm all pooed out!
Phew! Made so many stops to-day- I'm all pooed out!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906757/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722091/womens-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
I'm just getting the feel of things here!
I'm just getting the feel of things here!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908669/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12456705/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView license
They said - "Nothing will ever come between us!" But four years later they drifted apart
They said - "Nothing will ever come between us!" But four years later they drifted apart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908756/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Strong woman poster template
Strong woman poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408436/strong-woman-poster-templateView license
They'll do it every time... by Hatlo. Optimism is not yet dead in this country. They'll do it every time
They'll do it every time... by Hatlo. Optimism is not yet dead in this country. They'll do it every time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906770/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Women's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Women's perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721105/womens-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
We left our troubles behind in Atlantic City
We left our troubles behind in Atlantic City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908768/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Geisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Geisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721294/geisha-illustration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
They all seem interested in just one thing - even the cows
They all seem interested in just one thing - even the cows
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908750/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Fashion designer poster template, editable text and design
Fashion designer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924402/fashion-designer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
It's been a dog's life since you went away!
It's been a dog's life since you went away!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908690/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Accidents will happen in the best regulated trailers
Accidents will happen in the best regulated trailers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906695/image-texture-paper-artFree Image from public domain license