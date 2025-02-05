rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Frieze (1900–1920), vintage red flower illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…
Save
Edit Image
flowerwreathroserose bushflower wreathfloralvintage flowersbush
Editable watercolor flower frame design element set
Editable watercolor flower frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278913/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-design-element-setView license
Red roses, vintage flower illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Red roses, vintage flower illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683615/vector-roses-red-flower-patternView license
Editable watercolor flower frame design element set
Editable watercolor flower frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278918/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-design-element-setView license
PNG Red roses, vintage flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Red roses, vintage flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397831/png-flower-roses-redView license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Red roses, vintage flower illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Red roses, vintage flower illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397829/red-roses-vintage-flower-illustration-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Red roses, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Red roses, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397833/red-roses-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Frieze
Frieze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844908/friezeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Sidewall (1890–1920), vintage pink roses illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…
Sidewall (1890–1920), vintage pink roses illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230632/image-rose-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Piece (1890), vintage flower illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Piece (1890), vintage flower illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230215/image-rose-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Frieze and border (1907–08) by S.A. Maxwell & Co. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Frieze and border (1907–08) by S.A. Maxwell & Co. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314353/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061887/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Red Roses (1861-1897), vntage flower illustration by Grace Barton Allen. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…
Red Roses (1861-1897), vntage flower illustration by Grace Barton Allen. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230362/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
William Morris's (1834-1896) Rose wreath famous artwork. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
William Morris's (1834-1896) Rose wreath famous artwork. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2462300/free-illustration-image-william-morris-art-nouveau-roseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Cross of roses (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital…
Cross of roses (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230412/image-roses-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061995/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Frieze. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Frieze. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412622/frieze-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056685/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Carnation Petalled Variety of Cabbage Rose also known as Rose bush (Rosa Centifolia Caryophyllea) from Les Roses (1817–1824)…
Carnation Petalled Variety of Cabbage Rose also known as Rose bush (Rosa Centifolia Caryophyllea) from Les Roses (1817–1824)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/574502/vintage-pink-rosebush-posterFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048613/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Corymb Rose, also known as Rose Bush (Rosa dumetorum) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original from the…
Corymb Rose, also known as Rose Bush (Rosa dumetorum) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/574503/pink-roses-bloomFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048735/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Pink roses; La France roses (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by J. Bleischwitz. Original public domain image from…
Pink roses; La France roses (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by J. Bleischwitz. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230183/image-roses-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061884/png-aesthetic-animal-artView license
Red Cabbage Rose, also known as Bengal eyelet (Rosa indica caryophyllea) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté…
Red Cabbage Rose, also known as Bengal eyelet (Rosa indica caryophyllea) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/574557/red-cabbage-rose-bloomFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070957/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
A Wreath of Roses (1799) by Mary Lawrence. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A Wreath of Roses (1799) by Mary Lawrence. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2445520/free-illustration-image-flower-wreath-floralFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061997/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Brier Bush Rose or Dog Rose (Rosa Leucantha) (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté and Henry Joseph Redouté. Original from…
Brier Bush Rose or Dog Rose (Rosa Leucantha) (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté and Henry Joseph Redouté. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2226739/botanical-illustration-pierre-joseph-redouteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Frieze
Frieze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848369/friezeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062049/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Frieze (ca. 1905–1915). Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Frieze (ca. 1905–1915). Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2769026/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-pattern-floralFree Image from public domain license