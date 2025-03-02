Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese womanchikanobukimonotoyohara chikanobujapanesejapanese women public domainjapanese woodblocks public domainjapanese artWoman Shaving her Nape (1897), vintage Japanese illustration by Toyohara Chikanobu and Akiyama Buemon. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 828 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3467 x 5025 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3467 x 5025 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCustomizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943950/customizable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Shaving her Nape, vintage Japanese illustration by Toyohara Chikanobu and Akiyama Buemon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12392952/image-person-art-cartoonView licenseEditable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943623/editable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Shaving her Nape, vintage Japanese illustration by Toyohara Chikanobu and Akiyama Buemon psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12392950/psd-person-art-cartoonView licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Woman Shaving her Nape, vintage Japanese illustration by Toyohara Chikanobu and Akiyama Buemon, transparent background.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12392946/png-person-artView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7946930/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Shaving her Nape by Toyohara Chikanobu and Akiyama Buemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931730/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese art, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7952148/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-art-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseassembled triptych; three women in richly decorated kimonos playing battledore. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650140/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese art, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7952570/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-art-ukiyo-e-remixView licensethree separate sheets; man at center in foreground, kneeling on straw mat, with head thrown back and mouth open, holding up…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652789/image-paper-light-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723732/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensethree separate sheets; demon-faced figure at right, with green skin and yellow horns, wearing a bold patterned garment in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653980/image-moon-light-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseone sheet; standing woman seen from back with head turned in profile to PR, wearing white blouse and purple skirt, with very…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653166/image-moon-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010031/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOne sheet; standing woman seen from back with head turned in profile to PR, wearing white blouse and red-orange skirt, with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637506/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722546/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA woodblock print from the 24 prints series by Yōshū Chikanobu (1838-1912) The East (Azuma あづま), published by Fukuda…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975366/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in flowing draperies, holding a small brown container, standing on yellow and black clouds; pink ground. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637904/image-clouds-moon-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensewoman in lavender kimono with multicolored stylized flowers holding hand of a girl in purple kimono with white and red…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7478047/image-flowers-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723407/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBlowing Wind by Toyohara Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931568/blowing-wind-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne sheet; seated wolf with its head bending over its back, with a very long, thin snout; wolf is seated at water's edge…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637474/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932922/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseOne sheet; dancing monkey wearing gold anklets and bracelets and predominately grey and gold garments, holding a grey and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637409/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOne sheet; human figure with a fox's head, looking back over PL shoulder; string of blue beads and green bamboo staff held…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637477/image-flowers-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree separate sheets; six swimming fish with branches with green leaves and purple and white flowers diagonally across…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637497/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSeated figure wearing a black robe with small white flowers on sleeves and chest area; cream-colored under robe and blue…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637763/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThree sheets joined together; portrait of a scowling man with brown beard, moustache and long hair gathered in a yellow tie;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637471/image-clouds-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOne sheet; man standing in boat beneath rather large black and grey wave; large pale orange full moon at top center with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637492/image-clouds-moon-artFree Image from public domain license